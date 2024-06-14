US ‘hitwoman’ on the run Aimee Betro breaks silence as shocked mother and friends insist she is the ‘kindest person in the world’ after her double life was exposed in failed murder-for-hire plot in the Kingdom United.

An American ‘hitwoman’ who is in hiding after being exposed for a botched contract killing in England has been communicating with friends from her hometown in Wisconsin, telling them she is trapped in a ‘shit show’.

‘Lot, what are you doing?’ A Stevens Point friend messaged Aimee Betro, 44, on Facebook Thursday, sending her a DailyMail.com article with her photo and details of her involvement in a 2019 murder-for-hire plot .

The friend was even more surprised when Betro responded, while he was still on the run in Asia after authorities announced they were looking to locate her.

“Dude, I saw it, like I don’t even know where to start with all the misinformation being said about me,” he wrote in a Facebook messenger exchange seen by DailyMail.com. “It’s a shit show.”

‘I’m happy to hear you’re well!’ The friend responded to the message. ‘Do you need anything or can I help you in some way?’

American Aimee Betro has been accused of attempting to carry out a murder in Birmingham, England, in 2019.

DailyMail.com spoke with Betro’s mother in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, about her daughter’s situation.

“I don’t know, dude,” she replied, “I don’t think there’s anything you can help with, but I really appreciate you reaching out,” ending with a red heart emoji.

According to the friend, Betro has supposedly been lying low in Armenia, but recently traveled to Istanbul, where he sent a photo to his friends back home. They told him that his next step is Nigeria, where he had dated a soccer player.

The friend, who has not seen Betro for about a year, told DailyMail.com that he is just one of several friends from her hometown who have contacted her about the failed murder plot.

“I talked to her best friend today and that person said she talks to Aimee every day,” she said. “She uses her phone every day, she takes pictures from the window of her apartment and chats with people all the time.”

“If the police really wanted to catch her, they would have her already,” he added. “Just track her phone and have it.”

He claims that in these exchanges, Betro admitted basic facts of the case. However, it is not clear what he is disputing.

“Aimee is not saying she had no part in this,” he said. ‘She acknowledges that she was involved and all that. She just says that some details are not right.

One local who didn’t hear from Betro was her own mother, Jeanne Johnson, who lives in a trailer park in Stevens Point.

She had no idea about her daughter’s alleged crime until a DailyMail.com reporter showed up at her door Thursday afternoon and filed the article.

Betro (pictured as a child) was raised by her mother Jeanne Johnson, who is now divorced from her father, who spends time incarcerated on drug charges.

Aimee previously had a day job with the Milwaukee Brewers, which some said she seemed to like, but she was allegedly fired for stealing fans’ credit card information.

“I’m shocked,” Johnson said, climbing onto his deck and shivering as he puffed on a cigarette. “I’ve been waiting for this day: trouble or death.”

‘What the hell was I thinking?’ she snapped as she read the article.

In a stern warning to authorities, Johnson said: “She’s not stupid,” he added. “She knows how to hide.”

She is divorced from Betro’s father, Stephen Betro, who is currently incarcerated in Wisconsin on felony drug charges and has spent much of his adult life behind bars.

The seemingly unassuming American tourist allegedly led a secret double life as a hitman, flying from Milwaukee to kill boutique clothing store owner Sikander Ali on the orders of his rival Mohammed Aslam, 56, and his son Mohammed Nazir. , 30 years old. The trial was heard in the United Kingdom.

While in the United Kingdom from August to September 2019, she enjoyed what would otherwise appear to be a normal vacation, with almost hourly updates on Instagram showing her dancing at a boat party, visiting the London Eye, and attending to a music festival.

Betro was seen sunbathing on a busy Brighton beach and drinking margarita and mojito cocktails while meeting up with friends.

She then documented her visit to Birmingham, where she shared a mock photo showing her with devil horns. The photo was posted on September 7, the day before she disguised herself in a hijab before attempting to shoot Ali dead outside a house in Acocks Green.

Betro fled the scene when his gun jammed, but then returned in a taxi and fired three shots into the property.

This was a source of ridicule to some of Betro’s former friends in Wisconsin.

“This is hunter country and I’m sure she hasn’t hunted a day in her life,” the friend said. —As far as I know, she never fired a gun. She is the last person he would ever think would be a murderer.

“I mean, he probably didn’t even put a shell in the chamber the first time, I don’t know,” he said. “Fortunately, she didn’t turn out the way she wanted because at least now there’s a good chance she won’t have as many problems.”

Mohammed Aslam: one of two men found guilty in a British court of conspiracy to commit murder

Mohammed Nazir, Aslam’s son, was also convicted of plotting to kill his father’s rival, boutique owner Sikander Ali.

Johnson said she hadn’t seen her daughter in years. He knew Betro had an open identity theft case against her in Wisconsin. He also described the surprising experience of having the FBI show up at her trailer a few years ago, questioning her about her daughter.

The feds accused the daughter of sending an illegal package and obtained a DNA sample from the mother, presumably to help the feds compare it to Betro’s DNA as part of their investigation.

Johnson quickly messaged her daughter to ask about the package and said her daughter responded curtly, “That’s none of your business!”

He now believes this may all have been related to the 2019 investigation in Birmingham, England.

“I never understood why he did what he did,” he told DailyMail.com. “I thought I booked because of that identity theft case.”

She acknowledged that she and her daughter don’t have the most loving relationship and only learned about her recently when she sent her mom a Mother’s Day card from an unknown whereabouts.

“She’s a pretty girl, very intelligent and very outgoing,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t say a word.”

He said his daughter graduated in the top third of her high school class and went to Mid-State Technical College. She eventually landed a front-office job with the Milwaukee Brewers, which she seemed to love.

Betro, at the behest of the two men, allegedly disguised himself in a hijab and attempted to shoot Ali as he passed her home in Acocks Green, Birmingham, about five years ago.

Far from Birmingham (pictured), Betro remains at large for now in unknown locations, but could be heading towards Nigeria.

But according to a friend of Betro’s, she allegedly lost her job after she was caught using her fans’ credit cards to pay for her own trips and hotels.

He said she often traveled abroad, including to the United Kingdom and other countries where she attended concerts and raves. She also promoted bands and a couple of years ago she bought electronic equipment for DJ events.

I had known Betro for years. The two played on the same frisbee golf team and played all over the state. They also got together for local keg parties where a couple dozen friends would gather.

“She’s never been anything but the nicest person in the world,” he said. ‘I read the news and thought this can’t be right. It’s in every newspaper in the country now, so it must be true.

“Honestly, if you put everyone in this town in a group and said which ones were going to try to kill someone, she would be the last person I would choose,” he said. “I didn’t even hear her yell at anyone.”

“The longer she is on the run, the more she tries to escape and the more guilty she looks,” he said. “She obviously has no idea what the hell she’s doing.”