US government cites Trump’s privacy over possible interactions with FBI as reason for not releasing Prince Harry’s visa

US government lawyers cited a case involving Donald Trump as a reason for not disclosing details about Prince Harry’s immigration status.

They argue that a court ruling on the former president’s privacy means Prince Harry is entitled to the same protection.

The Heritage Foundation, a Washington DC-based think tank, has sued Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) for details about which visa Harry used to enter The USA.

He wants to see if, given his confessions of drug use in his autobiography ‘Spare’, he has been given preferential treatment.

DHS cited the Trump case as a reason for not releasing details about the royals, according to a transcript of a court hearing in Washington in February.

John Bardo, a lawyer for the department, said this was a case in which details of any interactions between Trump and the FBI before 2015, when he was a private citizen, were sought under a FOIA request.

He said Prince Harry’s case was “similar” to the Trump case in that “the plaintiff had sought records about President Trump’s interactions with the FBI before 2015.”

Bardo said, “They found that President Trump, since he was a private citizen, his privacy interests outweighed any public interest there might be in prior interactions he had with the FBI.”

“And I would say that if President Trump has a privacy interest in that kind of interaction with the government, Prince Harry’s privacy interest is even greater.”

“Because he was never a government official in this country, he never appeared on a ballot in this country.”

He added: “There is a much greater public interest in an interaction with a potential elected official than with a member of the royal family of a foreign country.”

It comes after suggestions that Harry may have entered the United States on a rare category of diplomatic visa.

Last month, London-based US immigration lawyer Melissa Chavin said Harry could have had an ‘A-1 Head of State’ visa, which is used by heads of state and members of the royal family, as He is fifth in line to the throne.

“It’s extremely special,” he told Dailymail.com. ‘And the security control is not the same. It’s a lower security check.

‘It is a visa especially for members of royal families. For an A-1 Head of State visa, the security and background check questions are not the same as for most visa applicants. They are only examined for espionage, terrorism and activities contrary to the foreign policy of the United States.’

The A-1 ‘Head of State’ visa is distinguished from the A-1 visa, which is for high-ranking diplomats.

A1 visa holders, such as an ambassador, are supposed to come to the United States to work as a high-level diplomat.

But the holder of an A-1 Head of State visa is free to come to the United States without working as a head of state or member of the royal family.

Harry, who has been in the United States since 2020, lives in a nine-bedroom mansion in Montecito, California, with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children.

In March, Trump hinted that he could be deported from the United States under his leadership.

The former president, 77, spoke to TV presenter Nigel Farage on GB News, where he suggested the royals would not get “special privileges”.