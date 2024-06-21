Ukraine’s players cry as they celebrate their Euro 2024 victory over Slovakia… with Roman Yaremchuk leading the emotional celebrations with their fans after the game-winner.

Ukraine’s players cried at full-time after their Euro 2024 victory over Slovakia.

Serhiy Rebrov’s side looked to be on the brink of another shock tournament defeat after losing to Romania in their opening match last week, losing 1-0 against Slovakia thanks to a goal from Ivan Schranz.

In the second half, however, they came back thanks to Mykola Shaparenko and Roman Yaremchuk, with the latter’s late goal securing them three vital points in the Group E clash.

They have now given themselves a chance to reach the last 16 of the tournament, and a result against Belgium will surely confirm their place.

Meanwhile, after the final whistle on Friday afternoon, several Ukrainian players showed their excitement at the importance of their result, both on and off the field.

The players gathered to celebrate the victory that kept their qualification hopes alive.

Roman Yaremchuk led the celebrations after scoring the winning goal for his team in Germany

Yaremchuk was seen crying as he hugged Ukraine fans at full time after the victory was confirmed.

Players hugged each other as the final whistle sounded, and several senior Ukrainian officials, including Andriy Shevchenko, celebrated in the stands.

It was the first time they had won a match at a major tournament since reaching the round of 16 at Euro 2020 three years ago, when they were eliminated by England.

Ukraine had been backed to exit the group ahead of Romania and Slovakia, but a shock defeat to Romania in their opening match had left their hopes hanging by a thread.

They must now secure a result against Belgium or keep their goal difference to a minimum and hope their record is enough to qualify as the third highest-ranked team.

However, it is not ruled out that three points will be enough to qualify automatically.

Ukraine’s players hugged their fans as they celebrated the historic victory together.

Ukrainian fans were enthusiastic throughout the match at the Dusseldorf Arena.

Yaremchuk received a lot of praise for his goal, which involved passing a ball up and down with a good first hit before scoring the winning goal.

He saluted in celebration, paying tribute to the fans who attended the match at the Dusseldorf Arena, receiving cheers and songs of praise in response.