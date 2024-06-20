Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska has opened up about being “on the verge of psychological exhaustion” caused by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s barbaric invasion of her homeland.

She talked about trying to stay strong for her husband. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as his children and the people of the entire war-torn nation.

Russian forces invaded the country in February 2022 and the conflict continues as Ukraine resists; Zelensky this week made a new appeal to the West to provide more crucial military equipment.

Earlier this month, the couple attended D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in France, where they mingled with guests including the Prince of Wales, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps and French President Emmanuel Macron. .

Mrs Zelenska, 46, has now revealed the personal toll the last two years have taken on her, as she was forced by the invasion to live apart from her husband.

She and her husband Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, are pictured here arriving at the international commemoration ceremony marking 80 years since D-Day earlier this month.

He previously met Queen Camilla at Clarence House in London on February 29 this year.

Mrs Zelenska (right) joined US first lady Jill Biden (left) and the Princess of Wales (centre) at a reception at Buckingham Palace in connection with the coronation of King Charles in May last year.

He has remained in his office in kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, while she resides in a different, unspecified location with her two children.

In a new interview with Telegraphrevealed: ‘There are times when I feel like I’m close to psychological exhaustion and I understand that I need to rest.

“I try to use the moment effectively, because sometimes, when we think we have rested, we are not.”

He described “horrible moments” when he would wake up in the middle of the night thinking about struggling to cope.

And he added: “It’s good that it happened at night because none of my children saw it because I always have to be a source of confidence for them.”

‘Children always look up to their parents and need to know that everything is going to be okay.

‘A couple of times I allowed myself to cry when I was unbearably sad, but it was something I did consciously because I know I have to dive deep to the bottom to find the strength to push off and then be able to swim again.

“You have to allow yourself the opportunity to grieve it all.”

Olena Zelenska and Volodymyr Zelensky, photographed on Omaha Beach in France on June 6 this year, met when they were at school together before marrying in 2003.

Mrs Zelenska is seen here at 10 Downing Street with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty on February 29 this year.

She was photographed sharing a hug with a child during the opening of the Superhuman Prosthetics and Rehabilitation Center in the Ukrainian city of Lviv today.

Ms Zelenska went on to declare that she hopes to “live until the moment of victory”, while adopting coping mechanisms, such as not reading the news on her mobile phone before going to sleep.

She also compiles “a list of things that calm me down,” in addition to busying herself with cleaning chores or washing her hair.

He added: “While you are doing something, you don’t just sit back and be scared, but you do something useful right now.”

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has said that some 529,750 Russian soldiers have been killed since the invasion launched on February 24, 2022.

Mrs Zelenska, a former screenwriter, met her future husband when they were teenagers at school before working together on a comedy show and marrying in 2003.

She joked in the new interview: “We don’t get bored, we miss each other, we don’t have time to get angry or fight, that’s why we don’t have any fights lately.”

She also said how “incredibly grateful” she was to rescue workers recovering people from the rubble of buildings hit by Russian artillery, saying their contribution “inspires even in the worst of times.”

Zelensky warned last weekend that the level of military aid sent by the West was still not enough for Ukraine to defeat Russia, as 80 countries backed its “territorial integrity.”

French President Emmanual Macron, his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zalenska give their approval in Paris on June 6.

The future Princes of Wales welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky and Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace in October 2020.

Speaking at the end of a two-day conference in Switzerland billed as the beginning of a “Path to Peace,” he hailed the event as a “success” even though a number of major countries did not sign the communiqué, including India, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Telling delegates that President Vladimir Putin was not prepared for a “just peace,” Zelensky also said Ukraine was willing to negotiate with Russia “tomorrow” but only if its forces “leave our legal territories.”

After the summit, to which Russia was not invited and which was rejected by its key ally China, 80 nations jointly called for Ukraine’s “territorial integrity” to be the basis of any peace deal.

They agreed that issues of nuclear safety, food security and prisoner exchange would also be crucial.

But Zelensky warned that the current level of Western military aid sent to his country was not enough to ensure kyiv wins the ongoing conflict.

He said: ‘There is help. There are serious packages. Is it enough to win? It’s not late? Yeah.’

He also told a closing press conference: ‘Russia and its leaders are not prepared for a just peace.

“Russia can start negotiations with us tomorrow without expecting anything, if they abandon our legal territories,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had an emotional meeting with D-Day veteran Melvin Hurwitz, 99, a former Air Force pilot, at commemorations in France earlier this month.

Other world leaders present on June 6 included US President Joe Biden (center) and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron (right).

There were more than 25 world leaders at D-Day events on June 6, including a mass ceremony on Omaha Beach, where Zelensky was joined by others including US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

One of the American veterans who fought on D-Day, former Air Force pilot Melvin Hurwitz, 99, gave Zelensky a hug and a kiss, calling him a hero.

Hurwitz told the Ukrainian president: “You are the savior of the people,” before receiving the response: “No, no, no, you saved Europe.”

The American veteran then said, “You are my hero,” and Zelensky responded, “You are our heroes,” as they hugged and posed for photos.