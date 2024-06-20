Two people Jay Slater left with the night he disappeared say the 19-year-old was “directed to a bus stop next to the house” and left, while his mother sent a vile message Snapchat that said “say goodbye to your son.”

The last people to see missing British teenager Jay Slater say he was “directed to a bus stop” and then left, it was revealed last night.

Concerned friends have located two people the 19-year-old bricklayer from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, left with the night before he disappeared.

Jay was last seen getting into a car with two people he met on Sunday night after the NRG music festival in the south of Tenerife.

He is believed to have traveled with them to a property in a national park, about a 40-minute drive from where he was staying in Playa de las Americas.

Jay was reported missing on Monday morning after he called his friend Lucy Law to tell her he had missed a bus and walked home, but was lost, dehydrated and only had one per cent battery on his phone. He hasn’t been seen since.

Debbie Duncan, the mother of Oswaldtwistle’s apprentice bricklayer, has now claimed that her son is “not stupid” and is now assuming he has been kidnapped. They are shown together above.

Last night, Ms Law revealed more about the panicked phone call she revealed from Jay, including that he had “cut his leg on a cactus” while trying to walk the remote trail.

The teenager said News from heaven how her friend had posted a photo online of some mountains next to the house she had been in and drove around looking for the property.

She said: ‘We managed to find the house. I knocked on the door and there were two people there.

The occupants told her that Jay had gone out to smoke a cigarette before coming back in and saying he wanted to go home.

Jay’s last Snapchat photo is an out-of-focus image of a hand holding a cigarette at a property in the area at 7.30am on Monday.

“They told me that he had spoken to the neighbors next door and they had told him that there was a bus every 10 minutes back to Los Cristianos,” he said.

Jay was reported missing Sunday morning by his friend Lucy Mae.

Jay Slater, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, traveled to the Canary Islands for a festival

‘The bus stop was right next to the house. So obviously if he had gone to catch the bus he wouldn’t have gotten lost because (the stop) was visible from the front door.’

The search for Jay has entered its third day with mountain rescue teams, sniffer dogs and police scouring the mountainous region on the northwest side of the island for any sign of him.

Around 15 of Jay’s family and friends flew to Tenerife to help with the search, including his mother Debbie Duncan, father Warren Slater and brother Zak.

Since she disappeared, Mrs Duncan has been receiving sickening phone calls from trolls claiming to have kidnapped her son.

Yesterday he revealed another horrible message that was sent to him moments after landing in Tenerife.

It said: ‘Give your boy a kiss, you’ll never see him again, he owes me a lot of money.’

Distraught Mrs Duncan said her son is “astute” and “not stupid” and now fears he may have been kidnapped.

She explained: ‘I have a bad feeling. They warn me that in Tenerife there are many bad people. I just think he’s being held against his will. He is not a stupid boy. He wouldn’t have gone down the damn mountains.

No ransom demand has yet come. I’ve told them (the police) my suspicions, that I think people have taken Jay up north against his will.

At 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Jay’s mother, Debbie, was alerted to his disappearance.

Jay is seen in this image shared on his friend Lucy’s social media days before he disappeared.

The photo shows drones in the sky looking for Jay yesterday.

Social media posts from the night before Jay’s disappearance show the teen smiling in a gray T-shirt with green patches on the shoulders.

In his latest social media post, he shared an out-of-focus photo of a hand holding a cigarette at 7:30 a.m. at the property he traveled to with the two men.

Panic broke out when, around 8:50 a.m., a disoriented Jay called Lucy as he tried to walk back to Playa de las Americas, but he was thirsty, lost, and only had one percent battery on his phone.

The call was cut off and the teenager has not been seen or heard from since, but his last known location was in the remote Teno Rural Park, a 10-hour walk from where he was staying.

At 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Jay’s mother, Debbie, and stepfather, Andy Watson, 63, were alerted to his disappearance when police officers knocked on their door in the early hours of the morning. tomorrow.

The agents advised that the best thing they could do was get out “yourself.”

A screenshot of Jay’s last known location where his phone battery died.

The police were checking the vans yesterday to try to find the teenager

A MailOnline graphic detailing the timeline of events from Jay attending the three-day NRG festival to his location when his phone went dead at around 8.50am on Monday.

As police, sniffer dogs and helicopters comb the island’s mountains, Jay’s mother Debbie Duncan and father Warren fly to Tenerife with other family and friends to join the search.

Yesterday, concern for Jay’s well-being intensified due to a false sighting and several malicious communications sent to his distraught mother.

Duncan says twisted Brits with “northern accents” had been calling her with hidden numbers and claiming they were holding her son captive and holding him because he owed them money.

She said: ‘Some of the phone calls I have received have been horrible. I just don’t know why people would want to do things like this.

‘I’ve been receiving a lot of prank calls. It’s disgusting. People call me and tell me they have Jay because he owes them money.

“But that doesn’t discourage me and I want to keep this in the news because it will increase the chances of Jay being found safe and sound, which is obviously what we are praying for.”

Missing Jay posted one last photo at 7.30am on Snapchat from the house of “two English guys” an hour before calling her friend Lucy.

Officers had refocused their efforts on the resorts of Los Cristianos and Playa de Las Américas after receiving reports of an alleged sighting of the teenager.

Responding to the misleading report that Jay had been sighted on the opposite side of the island, Lucy said: “Someone has given a false lead to the police saying they called a taxi to Los Cristianos.”

‘If this were the case, he would have called his mother or one of us. I know him well and he wouldn’t have us worrying.

‘Someone is trying to dissuade the police from him being up there. I’m starting to think he’s been kidnapped.

Police and emergency services are continuing their search, combing the mountain with drones and sniffer dogs and reportedly stopping motorists in the area.