Two men arrested in manslaughter investigation after 16-year-old boy died in falling tree in Nottinghamshire; Police also detained a 28-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Two men have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was killed by a falling tree in Nottinghamshire.

Police said two men, aged 28 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with Saturday’s death.

Officers were called to Rotherham Baulk, Carlton-in-Lindrick, on Saturday at 11.21am after reports that a child had been seriously injured.

Police and paramedics attended, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

A general view of Rotherham Baulk. Officers responded to the scene on Saturday at 11:21 a.m.

A 28-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting a criminal.

All three remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the boy’s family.

‘They have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

“The family is being supported by specially trained officers as we continue to investigate exactly what happened.”

Detectives have appealed to anyone with information, including witnesses and those who may have captured CCTV, doorbell camera or dash cam footage, contact.

Nottinghamshire Police can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 229 of 15 June 2024.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.