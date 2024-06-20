Two gay men thought they were going to “die” after homophobic attack by eight balaclava-wearing thugs

Two gay men believed they were “going to die” after eight masked thugs left them bloody and bruised.

Daniel Timothy, 31, and Jordan Brook, 36, had cut eye sockets, scars and swollen faces after what is believed to have been a homophobic attack on Tuesday night.

The “terrifying” assault took place outside Blackburn train station in Lancashire after they arrived with Jordan’s mother, who has terminal cancer, around midnight.

Earlier that day, the couple had gone to see ‘Burlesque The Musical’ in Manchester, but upon their return a group of balaclava-clad thugs appeared, hurling a series of homophobic insults and violent threats.

Station staff separated the two groups, but while Daniel and Jordan waited for a taxi, the group continued to jeer before “charging” at them.

The masked attackers mainly attacked Jordan by kicking him as he lay on the ground, but both men said they feared they would not survive the horrific experience.

Daniel said: “At the time we feared he was going to die – that’s for me personally too.”

‘Once the head kicking started, I didn’t know when it was going to continue until. That was a very real fear for me at the time.

‘We wanted to go see the show because of its celebration of queerness, and we had an incredible night.

“So to have experienced that when we were minding our own business – the fact that we were gay – on our own doorstep is terrifying.”

‘They attacked us not far from the city center. “This is the area where we do everything and I don’t feel safe anymore.”

Lancashire Police have since confirmed that eight people aged between 17 and 23 have been arrested following the incident.

Police have said they are treating it as a “homophobic assault.”

All those arrested have since been released on bail pending further investigations.

Daniel, a customer service officer, recalled that a young man began verbally abusing them after they used the men’s toilets at the train station.

The balaclava-clad attackers mainly targeted Jordan (pictured: his injuries after the attack)

The young man’s aggressive behavior only led to physical threats, according to Daniel, who alleged that two friends had to push the young man away.

After reporting the problem to train station staff, the couple left with Jordan’s mother, who sadly has terminal cancer.

But the three men, who were later joined by five others, saw them from across the street and began to insult them more, mocking Jordan’s mother.

Daniel said Jordan, a hairdresser, had responded verbally to these cruel taunts, but the gang then responded by putting on masks and attacking them.

He said, ‘They just crossed the street. Initially, most of them went for Jordan, they knocked him to the ground and they all kicked him in the head.

“I was trying to fight a couple of them, just to get something off of him.

“And I ended up on the ground with another guy, and two others kicked me in the head too.”

‘That was a bit of a blur until it was over. Eventually, someone we knew came across and tried to get them off of us.

He added: “Jordan’s mother witnessed it all and was crying the whole time, watching her son’s head get crushed.”

‘I remember waking up and a lot of blood was dripping in clumps from my eye.

“At that point, Jordan, after the guys were taken away from him, was curled up in the fetal position, trying to protect his head.”

Daniel said police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident began and arrested all of the men involved.

Eight men aged between 17 and 23 were arrested and have since been released on bail pending further investigations (pictured: Jordan’s injuries after the attack)

He and Jordan were then taken to the hospital in an ambulance and treated for their head and chest injuries.

Daniel said: ‘Jordan had a lot of swelling and lumps on the right side of his face. And he had a very visible trainer’s mark on his forehead. Luckily he’s not broken at all.

They hit him in the chest and it hurt a lot. At this moment she cannot see with her left eye, she has an ulcer behind it due to the dirt that has gotten into it.

“The wounds look horrible, the doctors said he was very, very lucky.”

He added: “My eyelid is still cracked, which has left a scar above my left eye.”

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 12.05am on Tuesday 18 June to reports of an assault on Railway Road in Blackburn.

‘Two men aged 32 and 26 were attacked by a group of men outside the train station. Fortunately, his injuries are not life-threatening.

‘Eight people aged between 17 and 23 from Blackburn have been arrested on suspicion of assault and are in custody.

“Investigations are ongoing into the incident, which is being treated as a homophobic assault.

‘Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 0010 of June 18.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”