Two British tourists, aged 26, die after their quad bike ‘crashes into a hotel bus’ in the early hours of the morning while on a family holiday in Turkey.

A “heartbroken” family whose 26-year-old son died following a “heartbreaking” quad bike accident in Turkey is pleading with other families not to use the vehicles as they say they are “dangerous” and “not worth it” .

Matthew Steward, from Harwich, Essex, died in the early hours of May 14, 2024 after the quad bike he was riding with his friend Cory Dove, 26, collided with “a hotel bus” in Turkey, leaving them with “multiple traumatic injuries.” ‘.

Matthew had traveled to Fethiye on May 12, 2024 for a family holiday with his partner Dannielle Rose, 24, a carer, along with his daughter from a previous relationship Ruby, six, and son Roman, three .

On the night of May 13, Dannielle said Matthew and Cory left the hotel to go to a store on the quad, and hours later, she was told the “distressing” news that they had died and that she and Cory’s partner They needed to identify the bodies.

Matthew’s parents Lisa and Gavin Steward have been searching for answers but claim they have been “lied to” and given incorrect information, describing the weeks since his death as “absolute hell”.

Steward’s parents are pleading with other families not to use the vehicles because they said they are “dangerous” and “not worth it.”

Lisa, 42, Gavin, 44, and Dannielle now fundraising to cover any legal and other expenses, such as those for a lawyer and a translator, and to purchase a headstone for Matthew.

They urge other families not to use quads because “no one needs this headache.”

Speaking about the impact of her death, Lisa told PA Real Life: “Dannielle can’t go home at the moment, she is finding it very difficult to come home and we are heartbroken, absolutely heartbroken.” Absolutely devastated.

He has a twin brother, James, and they did everything together. They didn’t have many friends, they had each other, and he just said, ‘My life is over, my other half is gone.’

‘We just have to keep going for him and the kids. He is just heartbreaking.”

Lisa, Gavin and Dannielle described Matthew, who worked at a local electrical manufacturing company, as charitable, outdoorsy, caring and shy.

His favorite hobby was metal detecting, which inspired his and Dannielle’s son Roman’s name, and he enjoyed “spending days at the beach with the kids” and going camping and fishing in his free time.

The “hands-on dad” met Dannielle at school and they remained friends for years, with each having separate relationships and children, but she said their relationship was “meant to be.”

As a Christmas gift to the couple, Dannielle’s parents booked them a family vacation to Turkey and the couple flew out on May 12, 2024, along with Ruby and Roman, excited for the 10-day trip ahead.

Dannielle said Matthew’s friend Cory joined them with his family and rented a quad bike after they arrived in Turkey, as he had previous experience driving the vehicles.

Late on the afternoon of May 13, Dannielle said Matthew and Cory, who was driving the quad bike, decided to take the vehicle for a trip to a shop, and this led to the fatal collision, which Gavin described as a “total disaster.” . ‘.

Dannielle said: ‘Around midnight these ladies came and knocked on the door and told me there had been an accident and they were both dead.

‘The Jet2 representative said: ‘I need you to come with me now to identify the bodies, you have to get dressed’… and she said if you don’t come and identify the bodies, then the army will come and forcibly remove you. .

“Then they put us in the car and we left.”

Touching tributes from Dannielle and friends of Matthew and Cory were shared on Facebook.

On May 15, Dannielle’s parents flew to Turkey and agreed to lay flowers at the crash site, but Dannielle said they were taken to the “wrong crash site.”

“They left flowers where they were told the accident occurred, so Dannielle knew I was putting flowers at the resting place,” Lisa said.

Lisa and Gavin then flew to Turkey on May 16, determined to get “answers,” and asked to visit the location as well, but after arriving at the location, they thought, “This isn’t right.”

They said there was no evidence of an accident, but with the help of their friend who lived in Turkey and could translate for them, they discovered the spot was “higher up” and then placed fresh flowers there.

“We continued further up where we obviously found blood, police tape, blood splattered all over the rocks and on the road, pieces of the bus, pieces of the quad and personal items,” Lisa said.

“I managed to find two separate pools of blood and then I went to a flower shop, bought some fresh flowers and put them there.”

Lisa and Gavin said they were initially told that Cory and Matthew had crashed into a bus, but then discovered, with their friend’s help again, that it was more specifically “a hotel bus.”

They said they were unable to see their son in Fethiye as the body had been taken to Antalya, but were told that a post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death to be intracerebral haemorrhage.

After Matthew’s body was flown to Stansted Airport on May 21, the parents said that following another post-mortem examination they were told the cause of death was actually “multiple traumatic injuries”.

They said they have not received their passport yet.

Lisa said: ‘It has been an absolutely traumatic time and you can imagine how we feel.

‘It has been lie, after lie, after lie. We’ve had four weeks of hell, absolute hell.

An inquest into the deaths of Matthew Steward and Cory Dove was opened and adjourned at Essex Coroner’s Court on 12 June 2024.

According to the BBC, the hearing heard that the friends, from Harwich, were involved in a road traffic collision with another vehicle in the early hours of May 14, 2024, and died from their injuries.

Essex’s chief coroner, Lincoln Brookes, explained that a full hearing would be held in February 2025, the BBC said.

Since the collision, the family and Dannielle have organized a fundraiser to cover the legal and other expenses they will be billed, which they estimate are in the thousands, and to purchase a headstone for Matthew.

They hope to place the headstone in Dovercourt Cemetery in Harwich so family, friends and children can visit and pay their respects.

In addition to releasing lanterns in Matthew’s memory, they are planning his July 4 funeral, which will be a “celebration” of his life, and said spending time together as a family helps them cope with the grief.

Lisa said: ‘As a mother you’re supposed to protect your children and I can’t do that for him; That’s the hardest thing for me, not being able to make things better for him, there’s nothing I can do.

‘Families should realize that quad biking is classed as an extreme sport, so they are not insured.

‘These quads are dangerous. Don’t continue with them, no one needs this headache. That is not worth it.’

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “Our teams provided full support and assistance to Ms Rose following this tragic incident, and we continue to offer our deepest condolences to all the families and friends of the deceased.

“Following the incident, our teams were present to help translate instructions on behalf of the Turkish authorities.”