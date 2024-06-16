Two boats collide and man falls overboard as strong gales throw annual Isle of Wight Yacht Regatta into chaos

A popular annual yacht regatta was plunged into chaos this weekend when extreme weather caused hundreds of sailors to abandon the competition before two boats crashed into each other and a man fell overboard.

The Round the Island Race, a one-day yacht race around the Isle of Wight, typically attracts competitors of all abilities from around the world.

But on Saturday morning, gusts of 54 knots were recorded at The Needles, the westernmost point of the course.

Amid the severe weather conditions, two ships collided near Yarmouth.

Footage also captured a distraught crew member clinging to his yellow life jacket after being thrown overboard.

Yachts going around the Needles during the Round the Island Race 2024

Two boats crash into each other during the Round the Island Race near Yarmouth

Members of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution were on hand to help participants who got into trouble during the race.

An RNLI spokesperson said: ‘Lymington RNLI was tasked with reporting a man overboard just off Needles during the Round the Island Race yesterday. When the crew arrived at the scene, the yacht crew had already recovered the person on the yacht. Lymington RNLI carried out a welfare check on the crew and, finding that all was well, he returned to the station.

Race organizers were forced to cancel eight classes before the race began.

After eight hours of racing, only 61 boats had completed the course.

Around 939 boats were initially entered in the competition, but only 153 managed to successfully circumnavigate the island.

Many fleets were forced to withdraw due to the severe sea state, reporting damage to sails.

No other major incidents were reported.

The Round the Island Race is one of the largest yacht races in the world and one of the most attended sporting events in the UK after the London Marathon.

The regatta is unique as it pits Olympic sailors against amateurs.

A handicap system means that any boat can win its coveted prize: the Gold Roman Bowl.

Notorious came first this year, skippered and owned by Cowes resident Peter Morton, who won the 50 nautical mile race for the second time.

The monohull completed the course in four hours, 21 minutes and 20 seconds, winning the Gold Roman Bowl.