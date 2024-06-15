TV REVIEW: ITV won’t have won many friends in Scotland for its coverage of the Euro 2024 opener, and will have faced criticism for constant ‘Visit Qatar’ adverts, but hard-hitting pundits and clever introduction mean it’s your call , BBC

ITV loves a vibe-generating introduction to a tournament and, for Euro 2024, they created a selection of fairy tales from German storytellers the Brothers Grimm.

We had Cristiano Ronaldo as Little Red Riding Hood, Kylian Mbappé as The Wonderful Musician, Toni Kroos having his boots made by The Goblins and the Cobbler, Kasper Schmeichel watching his father Peter lift the Euro 1992 trophy in Snow White’s magic mirror. and Harry Kane. climbing through Rapunzel’s hair. If Norway had qualified, they could have used Erling Haaland’s blonde locks.

In truth, we’ve been treated to better intros (the ITV version for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil was excellent), but it was quite enjoyable. It gained at least one fan in the Gill household because my wife Jemma said, and I quote: “I prefer fairy tales to football.”

Clearly there was no happy ending for Scotland for the ITV experts to examine as they were left to comment on a car accident. The selection of analysts was impressive, apart from Lorraine Kelly.

There was Mark Pougatch, the most professional presenter you’ll ever find. Experts such as Ian Wright, Graeme Souness and Roy Keane all sent their best wishes to Alan Hansen. The likeable Laura Woods and Ally McCoist were both in the center circle as the Germans emerged to warm up to a chorus of Scottish boos.

ITV experts provided plenty of entertainment as they analyzed the action.

Ally McCoist, pictured with Laura Woods, summed up the atmosphere at the Scotland camp

Mind you, ITV won’t have won many friends among Scottish viewers who found themselves watching analysis of England after the first ad break, including an interview with Gareth Southgate before listening to Steve Clarke or Scott McTominay.

There was also criticism of the constant reminders that “this UEFA Euro 2024 program is sponsored by Visit Qatar”, as ITV gleefully showed the opening ceremony at Munich’s Allianz Arena, two years after British broadcasters snubbed the premiere of the 2022 World Cup. Prejudice be damned, McCoist avoided all that singing and dancing as he headed to the commentary booth alongside Sam Matterface.

As a proud Scot, scorer of his nation’s final major tournament-winning goal against Switzerland at Euro 1996 and one of the game’s most charismatic co-commentators, McCoist was an obvious choice for ITV. Those who play the drinking game where you drink every time he adds “it really is” to the end of a sentence will have been disappointed that that habit was kept to a minimum. McCoist was here to sum up the Scottish emotion, the pain after his possible start at Wirtz, and he did so.

Keane and Souness were forceful at the break as expected, while Christina Unkel was a refreshing choice for a refereeing analyst. In the end Scotland were unable to join the ITV fairy tales, but from my sofa this was a pretty solid start to a hectic month of football. Your move, BBC.