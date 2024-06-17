TV REVIEW: Gary Lineker looks like a dad at his first barbecue as Cesc Fabregas steals the show on BBC during England’s Euro 2024 coverage

You want hard-hitting analysis, but boy, the BBC’s preparation involved more montages than a Rocky movie.

We had an explanation of England’s mostly miserable history. Another that takes us through the 2006 World Cup in Germany, which at least included a moving tribute to Sven-Goran Eriksson. Another one about Gareth Southgate. Another about Serbia. Another about Harry Kane including an interview by Kelly Somers.

Once we got down to it, Cesc Fabregas provided the most insightful expert, enough to make one think that the Italian Como coach would be an excellent addition to the England management circuit one day. Great player. Great expert. Great look. Some people have it all, right?

Micah Richards was interesting when talking about tactics. Joe Hart was alert to wayward balls flying towards him in the center circle during the warm-up, but apparently less aware of lineups, talking about Serbia’s great goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, who was a substitute.

As for Rio Ferdinand, I’m just relieved that he didn’t display such embarrassing behavior as when he acted like a Real Madrid fan during the Champions League final.

Their white-soled trainers aside, all those pundits must have overlooked the memo that there was an informal event at the BBC on Sunday, with Gary Lineker presenting in a green knitted T-shirt.

Go to the Next website and you’ll find that garment… modeled by Lineker, who has her own fashion range with the British retailer. For just £16, you too can look like a dad at his first barbecue of the summer.

As commentators we had Guy Mowbray and Alan Shearer. The latter’s co-commentary is not so bad as to suggest that the US military should launch it against the cells of the Guantanamo Bay prisoners they want to free. But it’s not good enough to be described as enlightening. It’s somewhere in between: still too rigid for my taste, stating the obvious at times, but bearable.

By half-time, Lineker had changed into a smarter linen shirt (another of his Next numbers looks like it’s worth £55) as Fabregas again led the way, particularly when analyzing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The BBC studio is located directly opposite the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. There is no green screen here at MediaCityUK. They have opted for top quality real estate properties in Germany’s capital.

The ITV studio is in the same square but to the side, and some have mocked how you can practically see the Beeb as a backdrop, which you suspect our license fee overlords may see as an early victory.

Then you have to consolidate that with elegant coverage, and from my couch, Fábregas was the star of the show.