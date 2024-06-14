Trump proudly boasts about his ‘big’ son, Barron, 18, and jokes about his imposing height.

Donald Trump praised his 18-year-old son Barron as a “beautiful boy” during an interview with YouTuber Logan Paul.

“He’s a big kid: six-foot-nine,” Trump said of his youngest son during the wide-ranging meeting posted online.

And I couldn’t get him to play basketball. He plays football,” Trump said. “He’s a good athlete, too. Good student, good athlete.’

“A handsome guy, but tall, there’s no doubt about that,” Trump continued of his son.

The former president joked that he did not want to take photos with his son because of how tall he is.

“Maybe we should make him a wrestler,” Trump said before Paul, a professional wrestler, interrupted: “no, no.”

The younger Trump is not only drawing attention for his imposing height, but also for what he plans to do with his future.

The 18-year-old graduated from high school last month. His parents have not yet revealed where or if he plans to attend college in the fall.

Melania Trump has been extremely protective of her youngest son.

Unlike his older brothers, Barron did not attend the New York court for his father’s criminal trial.

However, he was recently seen leaving Trump Tower with his mother after Trump was convicted.

His parents were there to cheer him on May 17 for his high school graduation from the exclusive Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Barron Trump has never given an interview and is not on social media.

But in a recent interview on Fox & Friends, his father gave an update on his youngest son’s future and revealed that his college plans might be “different.”

“He’s applied to colleges and he goes wherever he goes,” Trump said. ‘You know, he’s very sought after from the point of view that he’s a very smart guy. He is a very tall guy. But he’s…and he’s a…he’s a great guy.”

The former president described his son as “very cool” but raised questions about whether Barron would be on a campus after the protests that have taken place across the country.

“You know, it’s very interesting, universities, you know, six months ago you looked at a university and you wanted a certain university, and then you see all these universities are in riots,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, there was speculation that Barron was looking to follow his father into politics after the 18-year-old was named a delegate to the Republican National Convention.

But his time as delegate was short-lived.

Former first lady Melania Trump revealed shortly afterward that she could not participate in the process to nominate her father at the convention due to “prior commitments.”