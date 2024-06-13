Troubled Peaky Blinders star Paul Anderson reflects on his struggle with insecurity and self-doubt, after concerned friends claimed the actor was on a ‘downward spiral’.

Troubled Paul Anderson has spoken candidly about being “insecure” and not “believing” in himself throughout his successful career.

The Peaky Blinders star, 46, who recently hinted he could star in the upcoming film, took to social media on Wednesday and opened up to his fans.

Paul was dressed in a colorful printed shirt and returned to his Peaky Blinders roots while wearing a Baker Boy cap.

The popular actor, best known for his role as gangster Arthur Shelby Jr in the BBC drama, said in the clip: “Dissatisfaction with one’s own talent is the fundamental quality of a true artist.” This is a statement from a writer named Chekhov.

“So if you have doubts, welcome to the club, because I can’t act.” And every time I do it, I expect them to tap me on the shoulder and say, “Sorry son, you’re in the wrong game, go home.”

The Peaky Blinders star, 46, is best known for his role as gangster Arthur Shelby Jr in the BBC drama.

He continued, “All true artists feel the same way, so what that tells me is that you know what you’re doing.” Look it up, Anton Chekhov. He remembered it word for word because it sounded when he read it, because I also felt like I didn’t know what he was doing.

‘I struggled with self-confidence, insecurity and doubts. These are the fundamental qualities of all true talent.

‘If you think you’re great, then you’re wrong, you’re disillusioned. Let other people tell you and maybe one day you will believe it yourself.

It comes after Paul was teased that he will appear in new film Peaky Blinders, which begins filming in September, after he shared an image of the script on social media.

He posted it with the defiant caption: ‘Just when I thought I was out…’ – a famous quote from Michael Corleone from the Godfather series when he realizes he can’t escape his life as a mafia boss.

Paul would undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the Peaky Blinders movie if he were involved, but his drug conviction in January and allegations of bad behavior on set could threaten his involvement.

However, despite his frailty, there are signs that he hasn’t given up hope of reprising the role that made his name, and fans also want to see him alongside his co-star and TV brother Cillian Murphy.

It comes just months after he was caught with crack cocaine after a day in the pub. He was also found to have amphetamines, as well as diazepam and pregabalin.

One local shopkeeper, who considers Paul a friend, told MailOnline: ‘It’s heartbreaking.’ It is a disaster.

Paul recently teased that he will appear in the new film Peaky Blinders, which begins filming in September, after taking a photo of the script.

Paul recently shared a photo of him and Cillian Murphy on set during the TV series.

‘But his erratic behavior is causing real problems. He often seems dazed and not with it.

He has had discussions with local people. She walks making a lot of noise. We are all very worried. She had a big row in Tesco a few weeks ago.

‘He lives like he’s on another planet. He’s been out in public topless. He has trouble walking. It’s a big concern. He seems out of control. It’s tragic.’

Another said: ‘Slowly his appearance has been getting worse over the months. It really stands out in the area. It is awful.’

Real fears for his health have led to speculation that a long-awaited return as Arthur Shelby could be under threat.

He looked thin and frail in February, just days after his co-star Cillian finally confirmed he would be up for playing Tommy Shelby in a Peaky Blinders movie.

His own rags-to-riches story is so extraordinary it could be lifted from the pages of a Hollywood script.

This south Londoner, nicknamed Boycie after Del Boy’s shopkeeper friend in Only Fools and Horses, had been making money on the edge of the law when he got his break about 15 years ago.

After leaving school at 14, Paul wanted to be a lead singer in a band and earned money working as a tout, which is illegal in the UK.

But a chance meeting with a film director outside Stamford Bridge, where he was selling tickets for Chelsea versus Barcelona, ​​led to a major role in the cult film The Firm after the director said he found his promotion “exotic” and that he loved his rough accent.

Fame and fortune followed, including a decade on Peaky Blinders and roles in Hollywood blockbusters, including The Revenant, with Leodardo DiCaprio and his close friend Tom Hardy, whom he calls his “brother.”

Paul in London in February after admitting possession of crack cocaine.

Paul lives in a £1.2 million property in north London and is believed to be single. He was previously linked to jewelry designer Stephy Clark, but their relationship status was never made public.

In January it emerged that Paul was arrested after a drinker at his Hampstead premises told the pub manager he smelled drug fumes coming from the disabled toilet after the actor left on Boxing Day.

The actor was carrying a crack pipe but denied using it.

One commented on a post: ‘By order of The Peaky Blinders,’ to which Anderson replied: ‘Forever.’