Trooping the Color LIVE: Royal fans and Republic protesters gather on The Mall to watch Kate Middleton make her first public appearance this year alongside King Charles.

Good morning and welcome to MailOnline’s live coverage as the Princess of Wales will make her first public appearance this year, joining her family at Trooping the Colour.

Kate, who has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February, will ride in a carriage today alongside her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for the traditional procession.

Later, he is expected to join the King, Prince of Wales and other royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the flight.