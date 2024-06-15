Trooping the Color 2024: Who will be on the balcony for King Charles’ celebration? Kate Middleton will attend the event

The Princess of Wales will make her first public appearance of the year at today’s Trooping the Color ceremony for the King’s birthday.

Kate, who has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February, will travel in a carriage today alongside her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for the traditional procession through London.

His brave decision came after he withdrew from public view and missed the Colonel’s Review, the traditional Trooping the Color rehearsal, on June 8.

Later, she is expected to join King Charles and Queen Camilla, her husband Prince William and other royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the RAF air parade.

Another departure from tradition this year is that King Charles III will appear in a carriage, by doctor’s order, rather than on horseback.

So, amid the King’s push for a “slimmed monarchy”, who will be on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Color on June 15?

Which royals were on the balcony last year?

Naturally, King Charles joined Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the first time as King of Trooping the Colour.

On their right they were joined by Charles’ eldest son, Prince William, who rode a horse in the procession before joining his family on the balcony, his wife, Kate, and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Flanking the King and Queen on the other side were Charles’s brother, Prince Edward, and Sofia, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, were right next to Prince William and his family, while the Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were further away on the other side.

In total, this made 2023 one of the smallest Trooping the Color balcony collectives in recent history.

Notable omissions included Prince Andrew, who had already stepped back from his senior royal duties, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Who will be on the balcony for Trooping the Color 2024?

The late Queen Elizabeth II invited her extended family to the palace balcony in her time as monarch, but as reports circulated that Charles hoped to operate a “leaner” monarchy, only working royals turned up last year.

However, this policy was first introduced by the late Queen Elizabeth for her final Trooping the Color in 2022, although there were more royals working then than a year later.

If it remains valid this year, with Kate’s confirmed attendance there will be no changes from 2023.

However, his health problems, as well as those of the King, have seen several lower-ranking royals emerge to fill the gaps left in his absence.

This was made even more pertinent by the absence of ‘deputy’ Prince Harry and his family, who stepped away from royal duties in 2020. They have reportedly not been invited to the King’s birthday celebration for the second year in a row.

So, with he and his two sons’ families out of action for much of last year, King Charles’s more distant relatives came to take over.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara and Mike Tindall and Peter Tindall have been major figures at recent royal events, including a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May.

He Telegraph They have reported that the King has to make the decision whether or not to bring those figures back to the balcony.