Tributes to respected Mail on Sunday journalist Paul Whyles, who sadly died of cancer aged 70

Paul Whyles, for many years a veteran and highly respected Mail on Sunday journalist, has died of cancer aged 70.

Paul enjoyed an illustrious and award-winning career in local newspapers, becoming editor aged just 22 and holding that role in Oxford and west London for a decade, before moving to Fleet Street.

He joined the MoS in 1988, becoming deputy deputy editor-in-chief and later deputy articles editor.

He then joined the Daily Express, before taking time out to earn a degree in English literature at Oxford.

Paul also lived in Corfu for several years, restoring a derelict property into his home. He eventually returned to the MoS as a senior freelancer.

He leaves his wife Deborah, his children Holly, Joseph, Jack and Ben from his first marriage, and his stepchildren Sam and Rosie with Deborah, as well as his beloved grandchildren.

David Dillon, editor of The Mail on Sunday, said: ‘Paul was an exceptional journalist and charm personified. He will be missed.’

Paul’s funeral will be in Bordon, Hampshire, on June 28.