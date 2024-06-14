Tributes paid following the death of former England defender and Bolton Wanderers legend Tommy Banks, aged 94

Tommy Banks, considered the oldest living former England international, has died at the age of 94.

Banks represented England six times during his career, making his debut against the Soviet Union in Moscow in 1958.

The left-back was included in manager Walter Winterbottom’s squad for the 1958 FIFA World Cup in Sweden that same year.

Banks had helped Bolton Wanderers win the FA Cup final in May, when the club claimed a 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

Captain Nat Lofthouse’s double saw Bolton triumph in front of 100,000 fans at Wembley.

Banks played 255 games for Bolton before leaving the club in 1961, representing Altrincham and Bangor City before his retirement.

He returned to his Farnworth’s hometown after retiring from football.

Banks was diagnosed with dementia in 2022.

“Everyone at Bolton Wanderers is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of club legend Tommy Banks, aged 94,” a Bolton statement read.

“A member of our 1958 FA Cup winning team, Tommy’s name will forever be etched in Wanderers history.

‘The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Bolton Wanderers are with Tommy’s family and friends.

“As a mark of respect, the club will lower the flags outside the Toughsheet Community Stadium to half-mast from tomorrow morning (Friday, June 14).”

The FA also paid tribute to Banks on social media, writing: “We are saddened to hear that Tommy Banks has passed away aged 94.

‘Tommy earned six international caps and represented the Three Lions at the 1958 FIFA World Cup.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends.”