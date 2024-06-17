Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals he has been working on his new England midfield role under Gareth Southgate for a year… as the Liverpool star opens up about his display against Serbia.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has opened up about his new midfield role for England after their victory over Serbia and insisted he has been preparing for it for a long time.

The Three Lions beat Dragan Stojkovic’s side 1-0 in their Euro 2024 opener in Gelsenkirchen, with Jude Bellingham scoring the decisive goal after just 13 minutes.

Gareth Southgate deployed Alexander-Arnold in central midfield alongside Declan Rice for the clash, an idea the England manager has been working on of late.

The Reds star, who usually plays at right-back, initially impressed and looked brilliant alongside several of his team-mates in the first half.

However, Alexander-Arnold faded as the match progressed and was left exposed on a few occasions, although he was also guilty of giving away possession in dangerous areas, although he was not the only player who struggled in the second half.

He was eventually replaced by Conor Gallagher in the 69th minute as England attempted to shore up the midfield and maintain their lead, a move that appeared to draw criticism over perceived negativity.

And, speaking after the match, the Liverpool star reflected on his new role and discussed his development from defense to midfield for the Three Lions.

“It was good and I really enjoyed it,” he said. ITV Sport. ‘I felt prepared through the conversations and work we have done during the week.

“It may seem new (to many), but myself, the manager and Steve Holland have been working very hard in this role for the past year, so a lot of preparation has been required.”

‘A lot of information, learning and a lot of analysis have been invested. “So they gave me a role to play today and I hope they feel like I executed it and helped contribute to the win and the clean sheet.”

Alexander-Arnold won his 26th cap for England on Sunday, and although he played in central midfield against Andorra in a World Cup qualifier in 2021, the Liverpool star had generally played at right-back during his international career. .

However, last June, Southgate began testing him in midfield in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia and this is something the England boss has been building on ever since.

Alexander-Arnold revealed he had been working on playing midfield for the past year

He also spoke about his performance against Serbia and said he felt prepared for the role.

Meanwhile, reflecting on the solid but unspectacular victory against Serbia, Alexander-Arnold said the only thing that mattered was the three points.

“The point is that in soccer tournaments the important thing is to win, especially the first game,” he added.

“It makes it a lot easier to get out of the group if you get the first win, so that was our intention.”

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game, whether people call it ugly or not, I’m not really sure, but we consider it a victory.”