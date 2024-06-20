Travis Scott arrested for drunken disorderly conduct and home invasion in Miami

Travis Scott has been arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and criminal trespassing in Miami.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 4:35 a.m. Thursday, according to court records.

The Houston-born rapper, who has two young children with Kylie Jenner, was arrested by police at the Miami Beach Marina at 12:44 a.m.

The 33-year-old man posted a $650 bond, which includes $500 for the trespassing charge and $150 for disorderly conduct while intoxicated. It is unclear if he has yet been released.

The Astroworld rapper appeared teary-eyed and expressionless in his mugshot, which has been shared by the Miami Dade Correctional Facility.

Travis Scott has been arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and breaking and entering in Miami

The booking comes just days before their international Circus Maximus stadium tour, which begins on June 28 in the Netherlands.

Scott was recently spotted enjoying a family holiday in St Tropez.

He was photographed on a boat with his daughter Stormi and son Aire in late May, children he shares with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The week before, Scott was involved in a skirmish with Jenner’s ex, Tyga, 34, in Cannes.

Pictured: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Scott has two children with his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner (Pictured: Scott and Kylie at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas)

The booking comes just days before their international Circus Maximus stadium tour, which begins on June 28 in the Netherlands.

This is breaking news with updates to follow.