Travis Kelce wears a Fearless friendship bracelet at a Cannes Lions panel as he admits he has “more fans” thanks to his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s VERY dedicated followers.

Travis Kelce proudly showed his support for his girlfriend Taylor Swift while wearing a Fearless friendship bracelet before a Cannes Lions panel on Thursday.

The NFL star, 34, joined his brother Jason, 36, for a Sport Beach Q&A to discuss his podcast New Heights, and during the event they discussed the impact the singer’s fans have had in your program.

Ahead of the talk, Travis cut a casual figure as he arrived in a pastel crochet shirt, with one notable addition inspired by Taylor’s hugely dedicated fans.

The athlete wore a beaded Fearless bracelet, in a sweet nod to Taylor’s 2008 hit that has been featured during every show on her Eras Tour.

During the panel, Jason and Travis said “it’s been fun” to embrace the new demographic Taylor, 34, has brought to her podcast.

The singer will kick off the London leg of her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

“We want to be careful to stay loyal to the people who have tuned in from day one,” Jason said, adding that many of his early listeners “are die-hard football fans” who tune in to his show to watch football-related content.

He added that their podcast also included a “lifestyle” element where the brothers talked about their lives, “even before the demographic shift’ when Travis and Taylor’s relationship became public.

Jason continued: ‘But now it’s really expanded. It’s been fun for me, I have three little girls, so in some ways the program and everything that’s happened over the past year has given reasons for girls to get involved in a sport where there wasn’t much interest before.

“So all of a sudden, fathers are hanging out with their daughters and there are worlds colliding, and our show becomes another place where worlds collide, and it’s amazing.”

Travis agreed with his brother and shared information about how they try to balance football and lifestyle content during their podcast.

He said: “You have to listen to your viewers, you have to listen to the comments and your demographic, and see who you are talking to.”

Given that Travis is just a short ferry ride away from the UK, where Taylor will continue her Eras tour in London, it remains to be seen if he will turn up to support her.

Swifties are currently counting down the hours until Taylor kicks off the London leg of her Eras tour at Wembley Stadium.

The star will take to the stage on Friday for three nights before returning to the UK capital for another five-night performance in August.

Taylor’s run in the capital is the most nights played at Wembley Stadium by a female soloist on a single tour.

To celebrate Taylor’s visit to the iconic stadium, artist Frank Styles has painted a giant mural of the singer’s face on the steps.

This comes after she thanked fans for coming to her run of shows in Liverpool after playing the final date at Anfield Stadium on Saturday.

The successful singer, who regularly breaks records, performed the 100th show of her Eras Tour in Liverpool on Thursday, the first of three consecutive shows.

The tour became the first to cross the billion-dollar mark last year according to Pollstar’s 2023 year-end lists.