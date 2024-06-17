Travelers return to historic Chichester and camp in a car park as the council begins legal steps to remove them.

Dozens of caravans have returned to a historic cathedral city in West Sussex just weeks after a large group of Travelers set up temporary camp there.

New images show several large white vehicles in the Cattle Market car park in Chichester, which is regularly used by people working and visiting the city centre.

On Saturdays there is usually a market in the busy car park and on Sundays there is a car boot sale.

The makeshift settlement comes just after a group of Travelers used the same location last month.

On that occasion, their arrival coincided with members of the Gypsy, Romany and Traveler communities gathering a dozen miles away in Hampshire for the annual Wickham Horse Fair.

At the time, councilor Harsha Desai said there had been a number of unauthorized encampments in Chichester’s council-owned car parks in the past.

She said: “Complaints from the public and local businesses have increased and parking spaces have reduced as a result of the encampments.”

Council leader Adrian Moss added: “I think it is really important that our partners, West Sussex County Council and the police, understand the real enormity of this and the work we are doing.”

“And we hope that they will work closely with us in the future to ensure that when we do have incursions, we can move forward and ensure that the police come forward and support us as soon as possible.”

The local council has previously had difficulties with travelers parking in the area and recently announced plans to spend £65,000 installing barriers to prevent caravans from entering.

Chichester District Council said local authorities were aware and are seeking to take legal action for its removal.

In a statement to Sussex Expressthe council said: ‘We are aware of the situation and have already been in contact with the group.

‘West Sussex County Council’s Traveler Liaison Officer has given notice to leave and will apply for a judicial eviction.

“With regard to paying for parking, all parking users must pay the corresponding fee.”

MailOnline has contacted Sussex Police, Chichester District Council and West Sussex County Council for comment.

