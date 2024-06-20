Tragedy as beauty influencer Farah El Kadhi dies aged 36 after ‘heart attack on yacht’ while on holiday in Malta

A beauty influencer suffered an untimely death, after dying on a yacht in Malta from a suspected heart attack while on vacation.

Farah El Kadhi, 36, born in Tunisia, was rushed to Mater Dei hospital in the eastern port city of Msida after she was found dead on a yacht on June 17.

Hours earlier, Farah, a trained architect, had been posting photos of herself aboard the boat docked at a marina.

Local media reports say he had no signs of injuries and had arrived in the country for a week-long vacation.

An autopsy will be performed and a master investigation has been opened to confirm the exact cause of death.

Tunisian influencer Soulayma Hneynia, who lives in Malta and participated in the first season of Love Island Malta, was one of those who raised the alarm when she could not be located.

He said Farah was a “truly wonderful person, known for her kindness, generosity and warmth.”

She said: “Her positive spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Tributes poured in on his Instagram page. Fellow influencer Laurie Marquet wrote: ‘I can’t believe it. I’m in shock, we will miss you darling.

‘Never forget you. RIP, darling.’