Tourists trying to “beach-ready” should not use fat injections, Britain’s top doctor warns as he praises the new arsenal of drugs in the battle against obesity.

Fat injections should only be used to treat obesity or diabetes and not be abused by tourists trying to “prepare the body for the beach”, the country’s top doctor has said.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, medical director of NHS England, warned that the drugs can be dangerous and are not a “quick fix” for people who “just want to lose a few kilos”.

His intervention comes amid growing concern about the number of normal-weight and underweight patients seeking care in A&E after the blows caused serious side effects.

In some cases, users are even believed to suffer from eating disorders. Many are young girls.

Britons are understood to be getting jabs at private beauty clinics or online pharmacies after completing a simple questionnaire with a few checks.

An Ozempic injection pen. The injections are available on the NHS for patients who meet strict criteria, but can also be purchased privately on prescription, along with other brands.

The appetite suppressant drug semaglutide was initially used to treat diabetes under the brand name Ozempic. But a higher-dose version, sold as Wegovy, has been marketed as an obesity treatment after studies showed it could help people lose 15 percent of their body weight in 68 weeks. The injections are available on the NHS for patients who meet strict criteria, but can also be purchased privately on prescription, along with other brands.

Speaking at the NHS ConfedExpo conference in Manchester yesterday, Sir Stephen said: “We know these new drugs will be a powerful part of our arsenal in tackling obesity, but they must not be overused.”

‘Buying medications online without a doctor’s supervision can lead to complications and dangerous consequences. Medications, including Ozempic and Wegovy, should only be used by people prescribed for obesity or diabetes. I am concerned about reports that people are misusing them; They are not intended to be a quick fix for people trying to get “beach ready.”

Dr Vicky Price, consultant in acute medicine and president-elect of the Society of Acute Medicine, said she had seen an influx of girls into A&E suffering side effects from medication. She added: “Almost every shift I’ve done recently has seen a complication due to a girl taking the new weight loss medication they bought from an online pharmacy.” No one has been overweight.