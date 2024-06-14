‘Total chaos’ at Birmingham Airport AGAIN amid confusion over 100ml liquid rule: Tourists forced to queue outside at 4am for security as huge waiting times rise extend to other airports after the limit

Tourists at Birmingham Airport have been forced to queue outside again amid “total chaos” caused by confusion over the 100ml liquid rule.

Huge snaking queues have once again formed outside the airport, with some claiming they had been there since 4am.

The problem has also spread to Bristol Airport, where long queues have also begun to form following delays in check-in and border control.

Problems with security checks began after the government suddenly changed rules regarding the amount of liquids passengers can carry in their hand luggage when leaving UK airports.

It had initially approved some airports allowing passengers to carry up to two liters of liquid in their hand luggage, following the installation of new CT scanners, but has now temporarily reintroduced the 100ml limit until further notice.

The fresh turmoil among holidaymakers comes after EasyJet passengers were advised to arrive for their flight three hours early from Birmingham Airport.

The airline has insisted the advice is not related to the 100ml liquid limit, The Telegraph reported.

Airports have criticized the Government for the U-turn on liquids rules after some airports, including Birmingham, had installed new 3D scanners.

It should have meant the rules were changed on June 1 so passengers could take liquids up to two liters in their hand luggage.

But companies including Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester were allowed to miss the latest deadline to install them after several logistical challenges.

Some airports that had installed the new technology had already eliminated the 100 ml of liquid rule.

But last Friday, the Department for Transport (DfT) unexpectedly announced that airports would have to return to compliance.

The queues have been ongoing for over a week and passengers were seen queuing at Birmingham Airport on June 6.

Earlier this week, angry passengers were left waiting outside in the rain while they spent hours going through security.

Birmingham Airport had already been told to keep it while it awaited regulatory approval that its new £60m security control room had been installed.

Karen Dee, chief executive of the Airport Operators Association, said the DfT’s “surprise” announcement “came to us with very little time to react”.

He said this “created uncertainty for passengers just as airports enter their busiest period.”

“It has also put airport operators in a difficult position, with very limited time to prepare for the additional staffing and expanded resources this will require, and no clear idea of ​​when this issue will be resolved,” he added.

‘All airports are investing hundreds of millions of pounds to implement this huge program of government-mandated technology and program upgrades with equipment and processes to meet their requirements.

“We ask all passengers to be patient with us and ensure that liquids are carried in containers no larger than 100ml, until instructed otherwise.”

Birmingham Airport’s managing director, Mr Barton, appeared to blame passengers for the delays by failing to comply with baggage rules.

“A non-compliant bag with liquids larger than 100ml can add up to 20 minutes to each passenger’s journey through security,” he said.

Barton said the situation was “not what we had planned” and that a pre-screening center would be set up next week to ease queues.

He said there were problems with bedding after the multi-million pound security lounge opened, with passengers forced to wait in queues leaving the terminal to go through security.

Barton told the BBC: “Since we opened our new security area, and despite being one of the first UK airports to comply, we have been limited in the use of our multi-million pound equipment due to a pending regulatory restriction, which It means that we had to limit liquids to 100 ml.

‘Despite the 100ml rule still in place, we continually have non-compliant bags for liquids that exceed the permitted amount, which has caused inefficiencies in our team and led to long queues for customers.

“It is now imperative that all customers comply with the national standard to ensure a smoother and easier transition through the airport.”