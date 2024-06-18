Top Boy star Ashley Walters launches new bid to extend her £1million family home after two previous plans were rejected because the designs were “overwhelming”.

Top Boy star Ashley Walters has launched a third bid to extend her family home, after her two previous proposals were rejected.

The Netflix actor has been fighting to get his vision for his bungalow near Herne Bay in Kent approved.

The father-of-eight wants to increase the height of the ceilings for fear his children will “bang their heads” as they grow, but Canterbury City Council (CCC) has already rejected two applications.

Walters, who plays drug dealer Dushane in the hit crime drama, previously revealed he would consider moving home if the chips were down.

However, it appears they have no intention of throwing in the towel just yet, as a new application to expand the property has been submitted to the CCC.

Documents show the 41-year-old still intends to extend the front and rear of the bungalow, but the scale of the construction appears to have been significantly reduced.

Speaking at his home in December, Walters, who first rose to fame as a member of British hip hop group So Solid Crew, said: “(The extension) tries to make it a little bit bigger in height because it’s a conversion of bungalow”.

‘The top floor is essentially on the roof, which means you’re crouching down.

“As the kids get older, they’re going to hit their heads on the ceiling, so we’re trying to make it a little higher.”

Walters added that he was “a big fan” of the area and that his children were settled at school, so he did not want to move his family back to London.

But he admitted: “It’s very likely that if we can’t get it the way we want, we’ll have to move out of this part of Kent.”

“We would have to find another local place that suits our needs.”

Walters lodged an appeal earlier this year after the CCC rejected his second application.

However, the council’s decision was confirmed by Stewart Glassar, who described the designs as “garish, jarring and overwhelming”.

Despite noting that some of the proposed features were “no doubt designed to minimize the size and scale of the works and therefore their visual effect”, he stated, “the result would nevertheless be a significantly larger building “.

He wrote: ‘The main and side elevations would have a much greater overall mass, which would contrast markedly with the immediately neighboring bungalows.

‘Once expanded, the building would have a garish, discordant and overwhelming appearance.

“Thereby it would dominate and significantly damage this part of the street scene.”

Concluding, he added: ‘The proposed development would have an unacceptable effect on the character and appearance of the area.

“The proposal would also be contrary to the provisions of the National Planning Policy Framework which include requirements that development must contribute to the overall quality of an area and be sympathetic to local character.”