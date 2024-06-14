Too much fun in the sun: Scotland fan reveals he’s already smashed his phone with Euro 2024 tickets as Tartan Army fans wake up with headaches ahead of curtain-raising clash against Germany

A Scottish fan in Munich smashed his phone containing tickets for tonight’s match before losing his wallet while preparing for the Tartan Army’s first major tournament since Euro 2020.

However, it has been 26 years since Scotland appeared in a major overseas tournament. Euro 2020, which took place amid strict Covid conditions, prevented fans from traveling en masse to England.

Scottish fan Colin Robertson, from Buchaven, on the east coast of Fife, is one of tens of thousands of supporters who have traveled to Germany.

However, just hours after his arrival, Robertson was at risk of missing tonight’s key match against hosts Germany.

He told GMB: ‘We arrived on Wednesday. I broke my phone and my tickets were on my phone. I lost my wallet so it’s been eventful.

Scottish fan Colin Robertson, from Buchaven on the east coast of Fife, smashed his phone hours after arriving in Germany before losing his wallet, leaving him at risk of missing tonight’s decider against the hosts.

Robertson said his phone contained his tickets to the game, but luckily some friends got him a spare phone so he could go to the game.

Thousands of Scottish fans arrived in Munich, the capital of Bavaria, for the opening match of Euro 2024

“But some friends put me in touch with a phone number at the city store so I could get my tickets back.”

News has spread among Scottish fans that Munich pubs are running out of beer, although Clemens Baumgartner, head of tourism in the Bavarian capital, assured members of the tartan army that supplies are plentiful.

‘In Munich you will never run out of alcohol, because beer is the main thing in Munich. Here in Munich we have some world-class breweries that produce a lot of beer.’

Challenging Scottish fans, Mr Baumgartner added: “You can’t drink until Munich.”

Before the match, fans traveled by land, air and sea, but one Scottish football president took a unique approach – flying in a two-seat propeller plane over the North Sea.

David Smith, chairman of Scottish Championship side Ayr United, was flown to Germany by his friend and Ayr United director Fraser MacIntyre.

Fraser’s previous longest flight was to Southampton, on the south coast of England, before making the 1,100-mile journey to Germany.

The duo yesterday shared the news that their trip to the European Championships had been a success after successfully flying to their destination.

The plane, nicknamed Ayrforce one in a nod to the US president’s own plane, took off yesterday morning with the couple dressed in a plaid shirt and saltires.

Munich’s tourism bosses have told the tartan army that there is plenty of beer in the city and it won’t run out of alcohol during the football festival.

Now the pair will hope Scotland can carry out their own mammoth task and defeat hosts Germany in the opening match of Euro 2024 in Munich.

The single-propeller plane took to the skies and the pair shared photos of their spot at a German airfield with a saltire on the front windshield.

The Ayrforce One landed in Germany yesterday (THU) and Fraser and David took to social media to confirm its safe arrival.

Fans on social media were left worried for their safety after the couple announced their daring flight yesterday.

David shared an image of him and Fraser standing on the small plane proudly holding their Scottish flags before leaving.

His post read: “We’re on the road with Fraser MacIntyre at the wheel.” The furthest he has flown is Southampton, what could go wrong?

“Ayrforce One on the way to watch the Scotland national team”.

The post received thousands of likes and comments from social media users who quickly expressed their opinions about this unique mode of transportation.

One said: ‘My God, please be very safe you two.’

Another added: “Could have shared the tail number so we could track it on FlightRadar.”

A third replied: ‘Ayrforce One.’ I love it. Enjoy. Let’s go to Scotland, let’s go.’

Another replied: “I’m looking forward to meeting you for a few beers, it’s easy to find as there will only be about 100,000 of us here.”