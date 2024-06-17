Tony Awards 2024: Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin lead British nominees in star-studded awards

Best scenic design for a play

Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Game Across the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

David Zinn, stereophonic

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

AMP with Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen

Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants

David Korins, Here lies love

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back to the Future: The Musical

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Costume Design for a Play

Dede Ayite, Appropriate

Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African hair braiding

Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic

Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Game Across the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, an enemy of the people

Best Costume Design for a Musical

Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen

Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

David Israel Reynoso, Water for elephants

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Paul Tazewell, Suffs

Best lighting design for a play

Isabella Byrd, an enemy of the people

Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang, stereophonic

Jane Cox, appropriate

Natasha Katz, Gray House

Best Lighting Design for a Musical

Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinois

Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Natasha Katz, Hell’s Kitchen

Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders

Best sound design of a play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons, Gray House

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, appropriate

Ryan Rumery, stereophonic

Best Sound Design of a Musical

ML Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here lies love

Kai Harada, Happily we advance

Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen

Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

Best direction of a play

Daniel Aukin, stereophonic

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Game Across the Cotton Patch

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Best direction of a musical

Maria Friedman, Happily we move forward

Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

Best Choreography

Annie-B Parson, Here lies love

Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

Justin Peck, Illinois

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants

Better orchestrations

Timo Andrés, Illinoise

Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell’s Kitchen

Jonathan Tunick, Happily we move forward