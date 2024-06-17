Tony Awards 2024: Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin lead British nominees in star-studded awards

Best scenic design for a play
Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Game Across the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
David Zinn, stereophonic
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
AMP with Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen
Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
David Korins, Here lies love
Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back to the Future: The Musical
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Costume Design for a Play
Dede Ayite, Appropriate
Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African hair braiding
Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Game Across the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, an enemy of the people
Best Costume Design for a Musical
Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen
Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby
David Israel Reynoso, Water for elephants
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Paul Tazewell, Suffs
Best lighting design for a play
Isabella Byrd, an enemy of the people
Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
Jiyoun Chang, stereophonic
Jane Cox, appropriate
Natasha Katz, Gray House
Best Lighting Design for a Musical
Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinois
Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Natasha Katz, Hell’s Kitchen
Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants
Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders
Best sound design of a play
Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
Tom Gibbons, Gray House
Bray Poor and Will Pickens, appropriate
Ryan Rumery, stereophonic
Best Sound Design of a Musical
ML Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here lies love
Kai Harada, Happily we advance
Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen
Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
Best direction of a play
Daniel Aukin, stereophonic
Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Game Across the Cotton Patch
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Best direction of a musical
Maria Friedman, Happily we move forward
Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen
Leigh Silverman, Suffs
Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
Best Choreography
Annie-B Parson, Here lies love
Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen
Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
Justin Peck, Illinois
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants
Better orchestrations
Timo Andrés, Illinoise
Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders
Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell’s Kitchen
Jonathan Tunick, Happily we move forward