Tony Awards 2024: Brooke Shields Pairs Glamorous Dress with Yellow CROCS as She Hits Red Carpet… Two Days After Revealing ‘Double Toe Surgery’

Best Musical

hell’s kitchen

Illinois

The outsiders

suf

Water for elephants

Hell’s Kitchen is nominated for the top honor of Best Musical and leads the way with 13 nominations

best play

Jaja African Hair Braiding

mary jane

mother game

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic – WINNER

Best revival of a play

Appropriate – WINNER

An enemy of the people

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Game via Cotton Patch

Best revival of a musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The musical!

Happily we move forward

Who is Tommy?

Best book of a musical

Kristoffer Díaz, Hell’s Kitchen

Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook

Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Rick Elice, Water for Elephants

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for Theater

Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here lies love

Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Will Butler, stereophonic

Shaina Taub, Suffs – WINNER

Stereophonic’s Will Butler is nominated for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for Theater

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Game Across the Cotton Patch

Liev Schreiber, Doubt: a parable

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People – WINNER

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Game Mother

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable

Rachel McAdams is nominated in the category Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for Mary Jane

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Happily we move forward

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Will Brill, Stereophonic – WINNER

Eli Gelb, stereophonic

Jim Parsons, Mother Game

Tom Pecinka, stereophonic

Corey Stoll, appropriate

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother’s Game

Sarah Pidgeon, stereophonic

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Game Across the Cotton Patch – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Roger Bart, Back to the Future: The Musical

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along – WINNER

Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Daniel Radcliffe (left) has a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical category for Merrily We Roll Along.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen

Amber Magnet, Lempicka

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodríguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot

Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen – WINNER

Lindsay Méndez, Happily we move forward

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club