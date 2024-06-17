Tony Awards 2024: Brooke Shields Pairs Glamorous Dress with Yellow CROCS as She Hits Red Carpet… Two Days After Revealing ‘Double Toe Surgery’

Best Musical
hell’s kitchen
Illinois
The outsiders
suf
Water for elephants
Hell’s Kitchen is nominated for the top honor of Best Musical and leads the way with 13 nominations
best play
Jaja African Hair Braiding
mary jane
mother game
Prayer for the French Republic
Stereophonic – WINNER
Best revival of a play
Appropriate – WINNER
An enemy of the people
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Game via Cotton Patch
Best revival of a musical
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gutenberg! The musical!
Happily we move forward
Who is Tommy?
Best book of a musical
Kristoffer Díaz, Hell’s Kitchen
Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook
Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
Shaina Taub, Suffs
Rick Elice, Water for Elephants
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for Theater
Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here lies love
Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
Will Butler, stereophonic
Shaina Taub, Suffs – WINNER
Stereophonic’s Will Butler is nominated for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for Theater
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Game Across the Cotton Patch
Liev Schreiber, Doubt: a parable
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People – WINNER
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Jessica Lange, Game Mother
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable
Rachel McAdams is nominated in the category Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for Mary Jane
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff, Happily we move forward
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen
Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Will Brill, Stereophonic – WINNER
Eli Gelb, stereophonic
Jim Parsons, Mother Game
Tom Pecinka, stereophonic
Corey Stoll, appropriate
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother’s Game
Sarah Pidgeon, stereophonic
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Game Across the Cotton Patch – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Roger Bart, Back to the Future: The Musical
Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen
Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along – WINNER
Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Daniel Radcliffe (left) has a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical category for Merrily We Roll Along.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen
Amber Magnet, Lempicka
Nikki M. James, Suffs
Leslie Rodríguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot
Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen – WINNER
Lindsay Méndez, Happily we move forward
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club