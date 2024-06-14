Tommy Lee Jones, 77, makes a rare sighting with his photographer wife Dawn, 60, and their adult children from a previous marriage in New York City.

Tommy Lee Jones, 77, and his wife Dawn Laurel-Jones, 60, were spotted out on a rare night out with their children Austin Jones, 41, and Victoria Jones, 32.

The family was photographed leaving Matsuhisa restaurant in New York City and looked like they were laughing.

Jones, who stars alongside Jenna Ortega in the film Finestkind, was dressed casually for the family dinner in a collared shirt under a V-neck sweater and khaki pants.

The Fugitive actor met his wife in 1995 on the set of The Good Old Boys and married in 2001.

Jones shares his children with his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, to whom he was married from 1981 to 1996.

The Men in Black actor was also married to Kate Lardner from 1971 to 1978.

Jones and Dawn live on their 150-year-old Texas cattle ranch and also spend time on their 74-acre polo farm in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Jones has remained active in his career as he approaches age 80.

He has been nominated four times for the Academy Award and has been seen in recent years in films such as The Comeback Trail, from 2020, with Robert De Niro and Morgan Freeman; Ad Astra from 2019 with Brad Pitt and Wander from 2020 with Aaron Eckhart.

He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as US Marshal Samuel Gerard in The Fugitive in 1993.

Late last year, Jones had a moment of confusion at the premiere of Finestkind when she ran into co-star Jenna Ortega on the red carpet and asked if they had any scenes together.

Ortega responded: ‘Yes, we have one’ and explained what the scenario was.

Jones then asked, ‘Have you seen the movie?’ Ortega shook his head before the couple burst out laughing.

Fans quickly flocked to social media to joke about the moment, with one joke: “Agent K got his mind wiped” in honor of his iconic MIB character.

Another wrote: “They used the memory eraser on him.”

A third wrote: ‘I mean it sounds like it was a scene and she had to explain it… so maybe they didn’t really interact? Gets a pass.

The crime thriller story centers on a pair of brothers from different backgrounds who come together and have to come to terms with an organized crime syndicate, with a young woman caught at the center of the problems.

Finestkind is available to stream on Paramount+.