Tom Hardy fans are just realizing that he has a secret career outside of acting. Can you guess which one he is?

Tom Hardy fans are only now realizing that the Hollywood star has a little-known side business, and it’s not what you might expect.

The 46-year-old actor has maintained a secret career for more than 20 years, which began in the late ’90s, before even reaching the big screen.

Although he is best known for his work on cult films and blockbusters such as Mad Max, The Revenant and Venom, this little-known professional project requires him to adopt an alter ego.

While working on his other passion, Tom abandons his family name to go by Frankie Pulitzer.

Shocked fans have flooded social media recently as they discover the star’s surprising career outside of the acting world, but can you guess what it is?

The screen star has been secretly making waves on the hip-hop scene as a rapper, creating music under the pseudonym Frankie Pulitzer after originally being known as Tommy No.1.

In 1999, before breaking into the entertainment industry, the actor recorded a mixtape with writer and director Edward Tracey, also known as Eddie Too Tall.

The BAFTA-winning star’s 18-track tape, titled Falling on Your A**e, was the start of his promising music career, with Tom rapping and Edward providing the beat.

Speaking about their collaboration, Edward told Complex in 2018: “Back then we were offered a record deal based on this album, but Tom’s agent said ‘no, don’t make music, act.'”

The rap mixtape has resurfaced from time to time over the years, most recently in 2018 on band campin a bid to persuade the star to go on tour.

After releasing music with Eddie Too Tall, the Venom actor adopted the moniker Frankie Pulitzer, one he has maintained even as his acting career reached dizzying heights.

In 2021, Czarface, an American hip hop supergroyp consisting of Boston duo 7L & Esoteric and Wu-Tang Clan’s Inspectah Deck, released an album called Good Guys, Bad Guys.

It featured music included in the film Venom: Let There Be Carnage, starring Tom.

In late 2023, Czarface released another song featuring the mystery artist, which listeners saw as a dead giveaway due to the accent; Tom has also been seen sporting a Czarface t-shirt.

Earlier this year, Czarface themselves tweeted a photo with Tom on their official account.

An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote: ‘WOW: Today I found out that Tom Hardy has a secret rap career, his name is ‘Frankie Pulitzer’ and he has collaborations with Czarface. I never realized that the guy who played Bane and Venom had another alter ego.

But eagle-eyed fans discovered that the EP contains some tracks featuring a mystery artist credited as Frankie Pulitzer, who also goes by the name Face Puller, a rapper with a British accent.

The A-Lister has never officially confirmed that he is Frankie Pulitzer, but he leaves a pretty big clue in his Instagram bio: the caption ‘Face Puller.’

When it comes to the songs featured in the Venom movie, Esoteric even confirmed in an interview with WBZ NewsRadio that Tom personally approached him to collaborate on the film’s music.

And if that wasn’t enough evidence, earlier this year Czarface himself tweeted a photo with Tom on his official account.

And now, a whole new generation of fans is stunned by the fact that the Hollywood star has another talent under her belt.

The tweet, which was posted on Monday, has since racked up a staggering 927,000 views and 11,000 likes and included an old video of the actor rapping No Love No Life in a recording studio in 1999.

Others joked: “This is crazy.”

“This wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card.”

‘They literally have a song in the end credits of Venom 2!’

‘Wooaahh. You can’t help but love this man.

“Even more reasons to be a fan.”

‘What the hell?’

“Every time I learn something new about Tom Hardy, I like him a little more.”