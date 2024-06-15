Tom Brady REFUSES to take responsibility for his ex Gisele Bündchen’s split from Joaquim Valente and feels blaming his Netflix roast for their breakup is a ‘copycat’

Tom Brady is refusing to take the blame for his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s split from Joaquim Valente, after it was claimed his scorching Netflix roast was a major factor in her split with the jiu jitsu instructor.

Earlier this week it was reported that the Vogue model, 43, and Valente, 34, had broken up because he was struggling with their romance becoming so public in the wake of the one-off show, which included a crude reference to the Brazilian . coach.

But people close to Brady have said linking him to the break-up is a “complete cop-out” and insist he would never try to “sabotage” her love life.

“Tom feels he shouldn’t take the blame for Gisele’s relationship successes or struggles,” a source told DailyMail.com exclusively.

“He stays away from this and doesn’t try to sabotage anything.

Rumors of a relationship began to surface when Valente was photographed vacationing with Bundchen and their children in Costa Rica just two weeks after her divorce from Brady.

“He needs to live his life and co-parent and get to a place with Gisele that is healthy and happy.

‘There is no use in trying to damage or disrupt any type of relationship she has had. She doesn’t think she should be blamed at all.

‘At the end of the day, everyone is an adult and you will have to deal with relationships, whether they are going well or badly, taking it one day at a time.

“You can’t blame others for what might not be working; blaming Tom is a cop-out.”

The source claimed that Bundchen had been “stressed” long before the roast, and that the couple was struggling to make their romance work while Valente struggled with life in the spotlight.

“Gisele has been stressed for a long time trying to make it work with Joaquim, and as time has gone on she has had trouble drawing attention to them,” the source continued.

‘I was expecting something, but people talking about how he ruined a marriage and everything else that was mentioned at the Roast has affected him deeply.

‘There is a tension in the relationship. “If they want it back, it will take some time for them to get back up and running.”

The NFL legend’s roast aired live on Netflix in May and saw several comedians take aim at his divorce from Bundchen (pictured in 2013).

Bundchen’s Relationship With Valente Reportedly ‘Failed’ After Brady’s Netflix Roast

InTouch Weekly reported Wednesday that Bundchen was single again after 12 months of dating.

“The spotlight was too much for him,” a source told the publication. ‘Joaquim is a normal guy. He’s not used to all the attention he gets.

‘Joaquim became part of the joke. In fact, people started asking him if he was the reason for her divorce. He hated that.”

And Bundchen supposedly believes that if her ex-husband hadn’t roasted, their romance would have been on firmer ground.

“She blames Tom for the breakup,” the source added. “By agreeing to do the barbecue, she basically put a target on Joaquim’s back.”

They also enjoyed trips together to their native Brazil, and in February were photographed passionately kissing in images obtained by DailyMail.com.

Bundchen was said to be “deeply disappointed” by jokes made at her expense during Brady’s roast, which included several shocking jokes about her as well as Valente.

‘How much it would suck for Tom… Oh my God, just knowing that your ex-wife’s new boyfriend could beat your ass while eating hers,’ comedian Nikki Glaser joked during the live broadcast.

His other comments included: “Tom, the only thing dumber than saying “yes” to this roast was when you said, “Hey, honey, you should try jiu-jitsu.”

“Tom feels he shouldn’t be blamed for the successes or difficulties of Gisele’s relationship,” a source told DailyMail.com exclusively.

“You have seven rings… well, eight now that Gisele gave you hers back.”

At the time, a source told People that Bundchen had been left furious by the special, saying she was “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on the Sunday night roast show.”

“As always, (Gisele’s) priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcast,” the source added.

Last month, Tom said he regretted accepting his Netflix roast because his children were “affected” by the jokes.

The retired sports legend was the subject of a series of jokes during the May 5 live special at the Kia Forum in California about his divorce from Gisele.

Tom told The Pivot podcast: ‘I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were very funny.

“I didn’t like the way that affected my kids.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion added that he didn’t think about his decision to participate and said he learned a “good lesson.”

“You don’t always see the whole picture,” he said. ‘It’s a good lesson for me as a father. Because of this, I will be a better father as I move forward.

“At the same time, I’m happy that everyone who was there had a lot of fun.”

Nikki Glasser (pictured) was among those who criticized Bundchen’s relationship with Valente, with which the 34-year-old jiu jitsu coach is said to have had issues.

While he regretted the teasing of his children, he ignored his ex-wife’s “pain” and “annoyance” at his description of their marriage.

“It just seems to Tom that Gisele will get mad at him for anything and there’s nothing he can do to change that,” a source told DailyMail.com at the time.

“He’ll continue to try to get kids to like him, but he also has to stand up for himself and going through the Roast was something he wanted and needed to happen.”

“And he thinks that if it wasn’t this, something else would have bothered her, so there’s not much he can do about it.”

The former couple met in 2006 and married in a ceremony in Santa Monica in 2009.

Their son Benjamin, 14, was born that same year and they then welcomed daughter Vivian, now 11, in 2012.

The supermodel was also stepmom to Brady’s 16-year-old son John, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan.

News of Brady and Bundchen’s split broke in September 2022, and their $733 million divorce was finalized the following month.