Tiny cliffside Poldark cottage with stunning views of one of Cornwall’s best beaches sells for £423,000

A one-bedroom cliffside cottage that featured in BBC’s Poldark has sold for £423,000.

Bidding for the property, which overlooks one of Cornwall’s best beaches, began on Monday with a guide price of £395,000 before almost £30,000 was added to the value over two days of bidding.

According to the auctioneers, the property has the potential to be transformed into a “Grand Designs style project.”

Porthscylla, the detached estate in Porthcurno, Penzance, featured in Poldark as a fictional cove.

Beautiful one-bedroom bungalow, Porthscylla, sold for £423,000 after two days of auction

The property, located on cliffs near the famous open-air Minack Theatre, had been in the same family and had been “fully enjoyed for a century” before yesterday’s online sale.

It was sold with 0.8 hectares (1.9 acres) of mostly cliff land and in-principle permission for demolition and replacement from Cornwall Council.

The cliffside cottage is located on the cliffs near the famous Minack Theater and overlooks Porthcurno Beach in Cornwall.

Porthscylla was sold with 0.8 hectares (1.9 acres) of land mainly on cliffs, as well as in-principle permission from Cornwall Council for demolition and replacement.

This could be good news for the buyer as it now requires an update process at all times.

The quaint chalet style bungalow currently comprises an entrance/laundry room, a toilet, a kitchen, a shower room with double sinks, a double bedroom and a lounge/diner.

Clive Emson Auctioneers said: “There aren’t many places you can stay where you have Porthcurno on your doorstep as a beach and the Minack Theater as a neighbour.”

Porthscylla went up for auction on Monday with a guide price of £395,000.

The cottage has stunning sea views of Porthcurno, which appeared as Nampara Cove in Poldark.

The quaint chalet-style bungalow currently comprises an entrance/laundry room, a toilet, a kitchen, a bathroom with a shower with double sinks, a double bedroom and a living/dining room.

Poldark ran for 43 episodes across five BBC series between 2015 and 2019 (pictured: Poldark star Aidan Turner with co-star Eleanor Tomlinson).

A senior auction appraiser at the auctioneers said that before bidding opened, anyone “would be crazy not to fall in love with it” if they paid a visit.

They added: “Something like this offered on the auction market in such a beautiful and preserved location is truly an absolute rarity.”

Porthcurno appeared as Nampara Cove in Poldark, which ran for 43 episodes across five series between 2015 and 2019.

The secluded, idyllic white sand beach is surrounded by steep cliffs on either side, to the south of which lies Porthscylla and, as of yesterday, a new resident.