Timeline of the mysterious disappearance of British teenager Jay Slater in Tenerife: from the last photo of the 19-year-old on a night out to a text message to a friend telling him he was lost, before disappearing, sparking a desperate search all over the island.

British teenager Jay Slater, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, has been missing in Tenerife since Monday.

The 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer traveled to the Canary Islands last week to attend the ‘New Rave Generation’ (NRG) music festival with his friend Lucy Mae and another friend.

However, things started to go wrong on Sunday night, when Jay decided to stay with the people he met that day instead of returning to the lodge with his friends.

On Monday morning, Jay had called Lucy in a panic to tell her that he had tried to walk back because he had missed the bus, but now he was lost and in desperate need of water.

He has not been heard from since.

Below is a complete timeline of his known movements since Sunday.

Jay is seen in this image shared on his friend Lucy’s social media days before he disappeared.

June 16 (Sunday night):

Jay left the rave in the south of Tenerife with a group of people he met that day and told Lucy he would stay with them at their apartment in an undisclosed location. One of the group has a rental car.

8:35 p.m.:

Jay is seen in the final Snapchat clip before his disappearance, wearing a gray t-shirt with a green stripe.

June 17, 8:15 a.m.:

Lucy said she received a panicked call from Jay telling her that his phone’s battery was only at one percent, that he was lost and that he desperately needed water.

He went on to say that he had missed the return bus and was trying to walk back using a map app on his phone.

The location of his phone showed that he was in a mountainous area of ​​a national park about a 10-hour walk from his accommodation.

Lucy Mae said of Jay: “He ended up in the middle of nowhere.” Obviously, Jay was thinking that he could get home from there… then in the morning he went for a walk, used Maps on his phone and ended up in the middle of the mountains with nothing around.

8.50am:

Jay’s phone dies. It is believed that his last known location is somewhere in the Rural de Teno national park.

Close to the PR-TF51 hiking route above the small town of Masca.

9.04am:

The Tenerife police are alerted and Lucy also contacts the British embassy.

June 18, 02:30 am:

Jay’s mother, Debbie Duncan, and stepfather, Andy Watson, 63, are alerted to his disappearance when police officers knock on their door in the early hours of the morning.

The agents advised that the best thing they could do was get out “yourself.”

Jay appears alongside his mother Debbie and brother Zak, who flew to Tenerife amid the rescue efforts.

Jay’s friend Lucy reported Jay missing to police and launched search efforts yesterday morning.

11.35 am:

Mrs Duncan and Jay’s brother Zak land in Tenerife after catching the first flight from Manchester Airport.

13:45

Specialist mountain rescue teams and helicopters are deployed in the search for missing Jay.

14:30

Ms Duncan posts an appeal on Facebook reporting that her son is still missing and pleading with others to come forward if they know more information.

Tuesday in the afternoon

The search is currently focused on the district of Masca, in the municipality of Buenavista del Norte.

A Civil Guard spokesman said mountain rescue teams and helicopters have been deployed in the search for missing Jay.

A local resident, who lives in Tenerife, has printed the missing posters to hang them in Adeje.