TikTok influencer gets BEAT for claiming Tesla’s $80,000 Cybertruck is “perfect for moms,” as one user jokes “blink if Elon is holding you hostage”

With its durable exterior, spacious interior, and futuristic design, the Cybertruck is “built for any adventure,” according to Tesla.

But one influencer suggests that Tesla should really focus its marketing on another group: mothers.

Techie Dani, a US-based influencer, says the $79,990 Cybertruck is “perfect for moms.”

In a video posted to TikTok, Dani shows off some of the Cybertruck’s key features, including a “huge rear trunk,” doors that open 90°, and room for two car seats in the back.

However, several reviewers have pointed out that these features are also available on several cheaper cars, with one quipping: “Blink if Elon is holding you hostage.”

Dani published her video on Tik Tok in March and has since been viewed more than 3 million times.

“Here’s why the Cybertruck is the perfect car for mom and family,” he says at the beginning of the video, before showing off some of the vehicle’s key features.

“First of all, a huge rear trunk,” he says as he puts the stroller inside.

“I can fit like three more strollers back there.”

He then shows off the tonneau cover, which means “you’ll never have to worry about all your kids’ things or your shopping getting wet.”

Moving to the side of the car, she shows how the doors “open 90 degrees,” which she says is “great for loading kids.”

Meanwhile, at the front it boasts a “hidden drawer”, which turns out to be the glove box.

Finally, he loves that “you’ll look like a total badass driving your kids” in the Cybertruck.

Unsurprisingly, the video was not well received by viewers, with many pointing out that these features are available on other cars.

Responding to the comments, one user wrote, “It’s basically like every other car out there,” while another added, “Girl, you just described every car out there.”

Another user wrote: ‘Or listen to me, you pay $60,000 less and get a minivan that does the EXACT SAME THING.’

While Dani’s video has been largely mocked, she might be right—that is, if Kim Kardashian is anything to go by. The star, who has four children, can regularly be seen driving his Cybertruck around Los Angeles.

And one simply joked: “Blink if Elon is holding you hostage.”

One influencer, fiveoclockmommy, even joined the video, comparing the features of the Cybertruck with her VW Atlas.

“I’d rather save the $60,000 price difference and keep all my fingers,” he joked in the caption.

