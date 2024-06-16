Three lions… on my leg! An England fan gets ‘It’s Coming Home’ tattooed on his leg, as fans drink pints in drunken scenes in Magaluf, with police on Party Island preparing for a crackdown.

English fans on the Spanish island of Magaluf fired shots before the Three Lions Euro opener, as police warned of a zero-tolerance crackdown on rioters.

Hundreds of fans flocked to bars and clubs for the decisive match against Serbia, drunk with optimism, arriving hours before kickoff with plans to party until dawn regardless of the return.

Olly Elsworthy, 25, showed his support for Gareth Southgate by getting a pre-match tattoo of the iconic Lightning Seeds choir.

The amateur footballer, part of a team of 20 who flew to Mallorca this morning from Devon, said: “I’m getting ‘It’s Coming Home’ on my leg. As long as the trophy gets home it doesn’t matter.”

Pointing to the tattoos of Finding Nemo and F1 star Lewis Hamilton already emblazoned on his body, Ollie, from Tiverton, added: “And if we don’t, well, I’ve got some f***ing tattoos already.”

Meanwhile, Spanish police are taking a no-nonsense approach to British pre-match troublemakers, deploying drones and calling in extra officers to keep the peace in busy beer gardens.

The Bickleigh Buzzards football team, all dressed in England shirts, had drinks and pints from 12.30pm before shelling out €100 to get VIP seats to watch the match.

Others followed Spurs fan Ollie’s lead by getting quick tattoos for €60, with one getting his hotel room number tattooed in Roman numerals on his calf.

Hayden Nutt, 20, opted for the number 95, in reference to the car driven by Lightning McQueen in the Pixar animated film, Cars.

Magaluf prepares for a night of carnage after the successful confrontation with Serbia.

A plan codenamed Operation Zulu Bravo High Impact has been put in place in anticipation of the drunken enthusiasm spilling over, and British officers have also been recruited to assist the Civil Guard and local police with any problems.

But before kick-off, sunny Magaluf was in high spirits as the English fans prepared for the match. Fans gathered to watch the game at The Square, near the famous strip, where huge television screens were set up.

Ryan Clark, 19, from Farnborough, Hants, said: “I think we will definitely beat them, 6-0.”

His friends Liam Biek, 17, and Oliver Cooney, 17, from Glasgow, wore rival Scotland and England shirts before the match.

Oliver, who is half English, was hoping to boast after the tartan army was subjected to a 5-1 German beating.

He said: “England are definitely going to win and Bellingham are going to score.” Then we’ll celebrate and go out until 4 or 5 in the morning.

“I don’t want Scotland to do badly, but if they were to face each other, I would support England.”

And England fan Scott, 41, proudly showed off a huge tattoo on his back of St George and the Three Lions, which read: “British by birth.” English by the grace of God.

Blackpool’s Scott said: “I’ve only come here for the football, that’s all.” My wife left me the other (day) so I came here with my partner. I’m here for the game and then I’ll be back on Monday.

‘It’s an old tattoo but I don’t regret it. I love it!’

Police have taken extra precautions to ensure revelers don’t get carried away during the night.

While fans sang Atomic Kitten’s reworked hit Whole Again to greet boss Gareth Southgate, others scored own goals by booking flights back to the UK that coincided with kick-off.

Wearing the national shirt, Connor Gudgeon, 20, from Hoddesdon, Herts, said: “I’ve had a nightmare.

‘When I booked the trip a month ago I didn’t think about the England game.

‘The two-hour flight is literally when the game starts.

“When we land I’ll be straight on the phone praying for an England victory.”

The same misfortune befell 14 companions traveling back to Bolton, Greater Manchester, including father and son Simon and Liam Yates, 23.

Manchester United fan Simon, 44, said: “There will be a lot of activity in Magaluf tonight if England win, but we are on the flight.” We are hurt.

“They pick us up when the game starts, so I hope I can watch at least part of it on my phone.”

Also hopeful of an England victory was Magaluf kebab seller Wasim Akram, 35.

Wearing an England shirt, he said: “They are the best customers.” We love the English.

“We’ll sell hundreds of kebabs tonight if England win – it’ll be a fun night.”

The chaos in Magaluf will overshadow the carnage that followed Scotland’s Euro defeat on Friday.

Hundreds of Scottish football fans swallowed their sorrows after Steve Clarke’s disappointing team were soundly defeated.

Scenes of drunken debauchery erupted as tourists partied until dawn, and some, unable to keep up, collapsed on sun loungers.

Spain’s Balearic Islands, which include Ibiza and Menorca, have vowed to crack down on alcohol-infested getaways amid protests from locals fed up with mass tourism.

Authorities have increased fines for drinking in the street, removing clothing and have banned stores from selling alcohol at night.

Partygoers now face penalties of between €500 and €1,500 (£430 and £1,290) if their drinking on the street “disturbs coexistence”.

Before the start in England, Calviá City Council warned tourists to expect a large presence.

A spokesperson said: “Local police will step up efforts to ensure the safety of tourists and residents on key match days, such as those involving teams such as England.”

‘We have established strict rules for the installation of television screens inside and outside public establishments.

“These regulations include the obligation to obtain a license to start and carry out the activity, as well as the obligation to present documentation on the sound level limiter, if applicable.”

The council spokesperson added: “Those responsible for establishments with outdoor areas have the obligation to adequately manage noise levels while they are open to the public.

“Screens and televisions should be oriented toward the interior of these establishments to avoid crowding in public spaces that could interfere with pedestrian and other types of traffic.”