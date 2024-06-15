Thousands of Muslims travel to Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia for the highlight of the hajj pilgrimage to the site where the Prophet Muhammad is said to have delivered his last sermon.

Muslims from around the world today walked to Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia to mark the climax of the hajj pilgrimage at the site where the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have given his last speech some 1,453 years ago.

More than two million people are expected to converge on the mountain this year, walking together in the scorching heat to ask God for mercy, blessings, prosperity and good health.

The pilgrimage officially began on Friday when pilgrims moved from Mecca’s Grand Mosque to Mina, a desert plain on the outskirts of the city.

Many carried umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun, as temperatures in Saudi Arabia exceed 40 °C (104 °F) in the summer months.

“It sure is something great,” said Hussein Mohammed, an Egyptian pilgrim, as he stood on the rocky slopes at dawn. ‘It’s the best day of the year for Muslims and the best feeling anyone can experience. “It’s the best place for anyone who wants to be (here) on this day and time.”

After Saturday worship on Mount Arafat, pilgrims will travel a few kilometers to a site known as Muzdalifa to collect pebbles to use in the symbolic stoning of pillars representing the devil in Mina. Many walk, while others use the bus.

Muslim pilgrims use umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun as they gather in front of the Nimrah Mosque to offer midday prayers at Arafat, on the second day of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Muslim pilgrims offer midday prayers in front of the Nimrah Mosque in Arafat, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 15.

Muslim pilgrims pray at dawn on Saudi Arabia’s Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma or Mount of Mercy, during the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage on June 15.

More than 1.5 million Muslims will pray on Mount Arafat in high temperatures on June 15 as part of a three-day ritual.

Muslim pilgrims pray at dawn on Saudi Arabia’s Mount Arafat during the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage today.

Millions of people observe the five-day Hajj pilgrimage each year, traveling to where the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have given his last speech.

Ali Osman, a Spanish pilgrim, was overwhelmed when descending the Mount of Mercy. He said that he felt that he gained physical and spiritual strength in the sacred place.

‘The place, thank God, (gives) very good energy,’ he stated. ‘I came here, thank God. It’s my first time. I hope to return in the future.”

Pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam. All Muslims must perform the five-day Hajj at least once in their lifetime if they are physically and financially capable of making the demanding pilgrimage.

The rituals largely commemorate the Quran’s stories about the Prophet Ibrahim, his son the Prophet Ismail, and Ismail’s mother Hajar, or Abraham and Ishmael, as they are named in the Bible.

The Prophet Muhammad is believed to have delivered his final speech, known as the Farewell Sermon, on the sacred Mount Arafat 1,435 years ago. In the sermon, the prophet called for equality and unity among Muslims.

This year’s Hajj came against the backdrop of the raging war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas, which brought the Middle East to the brink of a regional war between Israel and its allies, on the one hand, and militant groups backed by Iran, on the other.

Palestinians in the coastal enclave of Gaza were unable to travel to Mecca for the Hajj this year due to the closure of the Rafah crossing in May, when Israel extended its ground offensive to the southern Gaza city of Rafah. border with Egypt.

To avoid possible protests or chants about war during the Hajj, Saudi authorities said they will not tolerate politicizing the pilgrimage.

Interior Ministry spokesman Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub told reporters Friday afternoon that the Saudi government “will not allow any attempt to turn the holy sites (in Mecca) into a stage for mob chants.” “.

The time of year when the Hajj takes place varies, as it is fixed for five days in the second week of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Most Hajj rituals take place outdoors, with little or no shade. The Health Ministry warned that temperatures at holy sites could reach 48 C (118 F) and urged pilgrims to use umbrellas and drink more water to stay hydrated.

Most of the pilgrims on Mount Arafat carried umbrellas, while others sat in the shade of some trees and buildings around the Mount of Mercy.

And, as at Mina and the Grand Mosque, cooling stations on and around the roads leading up to the mountain doused pilgrims with water to help beat the heat, which had already risen to 47C (116, 6 F) on Mount Arafat, according to the National Meteorological Center of Saudi Arabia.

After the service on Saturday, pilgrims will travel to Muzdalifa. The pilgrims then return to Mina for three days, coinciding with the Eid al-Adha holiday, when wealthy Muslims from around the world slaughter cattle and distribute the meat to the poor.

They then return to Mecca for a final circumambulation, known as Farewell Tawaf.

Once the Hajj is over, men are expected to shave their heads and women to cut off a lock of hair as a sign of renewal.

Most pilgrims then leave Mecca for the city of Medina, about 210 miles (340 kilometers) away, to pray at the Prophet Muhammad’s tomb, the Holy Chamber.

Saudi Arabia’s Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma or Mount of Mercy, surrounded by tents used by pilgrims during the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage on June 15.

Muslim pilgrims gather Saturday at the top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, in the Arafat Plain.

Pilgrims walk along a busy street in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage. The Ministry of Health warned that temperatures could reach 48C and urged people to drink water.

Muslim pilgrims gather at the top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, in the Arafat Plain, on Saturday.

The ritual is one of the five pillars of Islam and Muslims are expected to participate at least once in their lifetime.

The tomb is part of the prophet’s mosque, which is one of the three holiest sites in Islam, along with the Great Mosque in Mecca and the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The Hajj is a notorious choke point for crowds. In 2015, several thousand pilgrims were crushed to death in a crowd. Saudi authorities never offered a final death toll.

In recent years, Saudi authorities have made significant efforts to improve access and prevent fatal accidents.

Tens of thousands of security personnel were deployed throughout the city, especially around holy sites, to control the crowds, and the government built a high-speed rail link to transport people between the city’s holy sites, which has been congested by traffic during the Hajj season. Pilgrims enter through special electronic doors.

Saudi authorities also expanded and renovated the Grand Mosque, where cranes are seen around some of its seven minarets as work was carried out at the holy site.