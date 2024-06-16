Thousands of Dutch fans line the streets of Hamburg ahead of Euro 2024 opener against Poland… as ‘CRAZY’ sea of ​​orange goes viral

Netherlands fans took over Hamburg in dramatic fashion ahead of their Euro 2024 opener against Poland on Sunday.

The Dutch are singing and dancing as they turn the northern German city into a sea of ​​orange, with thousands of fans crowding the port and its various landmarks.

The Netherlands will be aiming to get their Euro campaign off to a winning start when they take on Poland at the Volksparkstadion and fans are doing their part.

Several video clips posted on

Scotland and Albania have been two of the most supported teams in the tournament so far, but the Netherlands claim to have the loudest fan base, with spectators amazed by the scenes on social media.

There is a heavy police presence in Hamburg, but there are no signs of trouble with the fans in good spirits.

A sea of ​​orange has given a vibrant explosion of color to the northern German territory with brilliant images showing the true extent of Dutch support.

It’s a short trip from the Netherlands to Germany across the border and fans are clearly keen to make their impact seen and heard, even with the national team included in a tough group alongside Poland, France and Austria.

A video posted Sunday morning shows a wide road packed more than 100 meters deep with fans dressed in orange T-shirts, waving Dutch flags and jumping from side to side.

The incredible moment shows the best side of football fans and a catchy tune sees people jumping up and down while singing ‘Holland’ at various intervals.

Meanwhile, Dutch fans inside the fanzone were treated to techno music that encouraged thousands of attendees to jump around in a bid to keep energy levels high.

Supporters of the rival nations applauded the scenes, and one post on X rightly called the demonstration a “movement.”

Another post similarly praised Holland, adding: “Such an enthusiastic and electrifying atmosphere is really impressive, I love it.”

One translated post hilariously commented on how the Dutch were making so much noise, adding: “The Dutch are a little crazy,” along with three laughing emojis.

The Netherlands will begin their Euro 2024 campaign at 2pm and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk will also captain the national team.