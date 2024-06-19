This Morning’s guest sex therapist, 57, accused of raping a 37-year-old client, must pay more than £200,000 in damages after being sued over alleged assaults.

A woman who claimed she was raped by a sex therapist during a £750 session has been awarded more than £200,000 in damages after suing him over alleged assaults.

Ella Janneh is suing Michael Lousada over allegations that he raped and sexually assaulted her at his clinic in Belsize Park, London, on August 18, 2016.

Lawyers for Janneh, 37, who waived her right to anonymity, said in a civil trial in London earlier this year that she suffered a panic attack during the session and “did not consent to the sexual acts.”

In court documents, he also said Lousada told him that “his penis was like a laser beam.”

Lousada, 57, who appeared as a guest on TV show This Morning, denied the allegations and claimed the sexual activity was consensual and part of a “legitimate” therapeutic activity.

Janneh brought the civil suit against Lousada for personal injury and negligence after the Crown Prosecution Service said it would not pursue criminal charges in 2018.

Criminal and civil cases require different standards of proof, with criminal proceedings requiring the highest standard of “beyond reasonable doubt”, while civil cases can be decided on the basis of the “balance of probabilities”.

The court heard that Ms Janneh only needed to show that it was more likely than not that she would not consent to the sexual activity, rather than prove that Mr Lousada did not reasonably believe that she did not consent.

In his ruling on Wednesday, Judge Jeremy Baker said: “I am satisfied that as a result of the defendant ordering the plaintiff to revert to her childlike persona as an abused child, and then touching her in the manner in which he did During the course of the third session, the plaintiff became dissociative.

‘Thus when the defendant suggested that he would use his penis to absorb the trauma, since the defendant had not asked for her consent to penetrate her with his fingers, the plaintiff lacked the capacity to consent to being penetrated with his penis.

“Therefore, the plaintiff has established her main reason for invasion of the person, namely, assault.”

The judge also ruled that Ms Janneh should receive at least £217,000 in damages.

Following the ruling, Ms Janneh said in a statement: “I dedicate this to every victim who was turned away by the police, the CPS, their carers or their loved ones.”

Lousada (pictured outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London) runs a clinic in Belsize Park

Lousada photographed in 2017 with Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, as well as another sex therapist, Louise Mazanti, for the show Eamonn and Ruth’s Seven-Year Itch.

‘Regardless of this verdict, I hope that by coming out publicly I can encourage other victims to speak their truth no matter what. I’m proud of what I’ve done and I won’t stop fighting for justice.’

The trial heard that Ms Janneh, 37, first visited Mr Lousada in 2011 and again in 2012 after suffering panic symptoms during consensual sex, which she believed were due to abuse as a child. There was no sexual activity at that time.

Janneh’s lawyer, Nina Ross, said she returned in 2016 for a “body work” session which cost £750 and which she believed was similar to a physiotherapy session, along with talk therapy.

Testifying in court, Ms Janneh said she “never, ever, ever would have asked him (Mr Lousada) to penetrate me” during the session.

In court documents, she also said that Mr. Lousada also told her that “his penis” could “burn away the trauma” and that he “should use his penis to absorb the trauma.”

She claimed the incident caused a panic attack that left her unable to communicate and, as a result, “unable to give valid, informed consent.”

In his testimony, Lousada admitted that penetration occurred, but said he repeatedly received “clear verbal consent” for his actions.

He also acknowledged referring to his penis as a laser, stating that Ms Janneh “reported feeling as if dark energy was being released”.

The penile penetration lasted about 10 minutes and no condom was used, the court was told, but Lousada said Janneh appeared “lucid” throughout and repeatedly gave consent.

Lousada, who now lives in Germany, said that after the session, she noted in her notes that she believed Janneh “left feeling empowered and optimistic” and “was not obviously agitated or upset at the time.”

His lawyer, David Boyle, told the court in written submissions that while Mr Lousada’s activities “may not align with social norms”, his work was a “legitimate activity” and included a “range of activities” including workshops , psychotherapy and massages. and he had practiced penile penetration with “approximately 30 to 40 clients.”

But Judge Jeremy Baker said he had “no doubt” Janneh was suffering a “full-blown dissociative panic attack” and “completely lacked capacity” to consent to what had happened.

He said that while his symptoms “would have been obvious”, Mr Lousada “chose to ignore them”, which was “motivated by the defendant’s confidence in his own ability to heal women”.

The judge continued: “Having listened carefully to the defendant giving evidence in this case, I am satisfied that the level of his confidence in his own abilities was such that his perception of reality was clouded by his sense of self-worth.”

He added that it was “a matter that affected not only what the defendant perceived and did during his sessions with the plaintiff, but also the defendant’s recollection of what had occurred, both in his written notes and in his subsequent interviews with the police, and also in his testimony in this case.’