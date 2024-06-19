This Morning Star says they will ‘stay in their lane’ and reject Strictly Come Dancing as they reveal why they are avoiding competing on the glitzy show.

A This Morning star turned down Strictly Come Dancing and revealed why she avoids attending the glitzy show.

TV presenter Jeff Brazier, 42, has revealed he would “stay in his lane” and turn down the offer to compete if he were ever asked to star in the ITV show, according to Sun.

Although his son Bobby, 21, impressed the nation on the dance floor last year and reached the final with Dianne Buswell, Jeff has no interest in following in his footsteps.

The proud dad admitted he didn’t want to “steal Bobby’s thunder” and is happy to “stay in his own lane.”

He told The Sun: “Bobby’s been there, it’s his thing, I feel like going into that world would almost be stealing his thunder a little bit.”

“I have a lot of things that I really enjoy doing, I have a lot of interesting projects going on and I think I will stay in my lane,” he added.

“But I don’t think continuing with Strictly is the right thing for me at the moment.”

But just because Jeff is avoiding the show doesn’t mean he’s open to starring in other shows, as the duo will appear on beloved Channel 4 show Gogglebox with his youngest son Freddie, 19.

“The trio have great banter and it will be great to invite Bobby’s huge fan base into his relationship with Freddie,” a source said. Sun.

‘He’s really propelled his family to stardom since coming second on Strictly.

“Jeff loves working with his kids and the brothers are very close, so it could lead to more projects together.”

While EastEnders star Bobby and his dad sent fans into a frenzy when they appeared on Channel 4’s one-off show Stand Up 2 Cancer earlier this autumn, the TV source added that viewers will be given more insight into the pair’s home lives. ‘Brazier boys’.

Meanwhile, Freddie has followed in his family’s footsteps and will appear on Celebrity Race Around the World on BBC1, mirroring his older brother while also getting into the modeling industry.

The brothers are the sons of TV presenter Jeff and the late Big Brother star Jade Goody, who tragically died in March 2009 aged 27 from cervical cancer.

TV bosses and producers have been waiting for Bobby following his successful stint, despite not lifting the glitter ball, on Strictly Come Dancing, where he was partnered with professional dancer Dianne Buswell.

The busty actor has been hired and just landed a major new role on television, along with some acting legends.

The rising star has starred in EastEnders as Freddie Slater for two years but is now moving on to other ventures.