THIS is why Mrs. Brown’s boys keep getting commissions! MailOnline asks viewers what they really think about the ‘least funny BBC comedy’, with surprising results

It has been criticized as a “war crime‘, about ‘as funny as polio’ and ‘a comedy for people who applaud when the plane lands’, but Mrs Brown’s Boys still receives millions of views from its loyal fans.

The television comedy, created by and starring Brendan O’Carroll, follows foul-mouthed Agnes Brown as she interferes in the lives of her family and friends.

It adopts a casual production style, as characters can frequently be seen breaking the fourth wall, interacting with the crew, and gnawing on corpses.

It has been described as “vulgar” and “unfunny” (using tired tropes and crude stereotypes), but despite this it has received multiple criticisms. academy awards and has two holiday specials coming up this year.

So what do Brits really think of the comedy Mrs Brown’s Boys?

In an attempt to answer this question, MailOnline took to the streets of London to find out the audience’s reaction to classic scenes from the comedy series.

Mrs Brown’s Boys is regularly criticized as “unfunny”, “predictable” and “vulgar”, but remains a long-running hit.

Friends Milla, Philly, Joanna and Helen (pictured left to right) react to scenes from the TV show.

Mrs Brown’s Boys New Year’s Special 2022

Characters Cathy Brown (Jennifer Gibney), Mrs Brown (Brendan O’Carroll) and Father Damien (Conor Moloney) in the 2020 Christmas special

Natalie and Von from South Africa are shown a scene from Mrs Brown’s Boys

Friends Milla, Philly, Joanna and Helen had conflicting views on what they thought of the television show.

“We think it’s funny, but no one else does it,” Joanna said with a laugh.

Philly chimed in: “I don’t think it’s funny.” I do not like. I don’t like it at all, I think it’s a joke, I don’t like the content.’ No, I really don’t like it.

Milla agreed, saying, “I found it a little complicated,” referring to how she navigates political correctness.

The group then collectively agreed that “everyone is so PC” and that the show was “outdated.”

But Helen added: “I think it’s the accents that are funny and I think the slapstick is quite funny, but the content is a bit iffy.”

Steve, who was visiting the country from Seattle with his friend Phyllis, seemed to have a similar opinion.

He said: “They certainly made the gay guy look a bit prissy, I think… I thought it was a bit over the top”, referencing Rory Brown’s character.

Seattle’s Phyllis and Steve Discuss the Multi-Award-Winning TV Show

Rob and Ellie (pictured) give their verdict on the BBC comedy series

Edward, 23, said the show was “hilarious” and reminded him of growing up in a large Irish community in Birmingham.

But there were some audience members who really enjoyed the clips and thought the show was “hilarious.”

Edward, 23, said: “It’s been a long time since I’ve heard ridiculous humor like that, but I think it’s very funny.” It reminds me of home, I grew up with a big Irish community in Birmingham so it’s a nice memory.’

Von and Natalie from South Africa also liked the show and mentioned their relationship and joy.

Natalie said: “It’s a bit of reality with humor because you can relate to what’s happening, but she makes it funny so it’s not intractable… and there’s humor in it so yeah, funny.”

Von added: “It’s fun, joyful.” I guess it downplays the importance of life.

Mrs Brown’s Boys reached its peak audience of 11 million in 2012 and 2013, then in 2017 it was the most watched TV show on Christmas Day with 6.8 million viewers.

It may have fallen to 4 million viewers last Christmas, but it remains undoubtedly one of the BBC’s biggest comedy hits to grace (or charm) screens for over a decade.