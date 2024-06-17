This is a bummer! Giovanni Pernice responds to ‘false’ claims the former Strictly Come Dancing star ‘grabbed his crotch’ when his partners were doing well, as ‘furious’ BBC bosses slam leaks of sensitive investigation details .

It is the BBC’s investigation that could determine the future of the broadcaster’s crown jewel, Strictly Come Dancing.

For weeks, executives have been investigating allegations that professional dancer Giovanni Pernice behaved “abrastically” toward his famous partner, Amanda Abbington.

However, the Daily Mail can reveal BBC bosses are “furious” that leaks of confidential details of the investigation have been made public.

Yesterday it was reported that investigators heard claims that Pernice would “grab his crotch” when one of his partners did it right.

The Sun newspaper also told how Ms Abbington said she hurt her foot after Pernice stood on it.

Giovanni Pernice took a smoke break as he made his first appearance since being passed over for the upcoming twenty-second series of Strictly Come Dancing.

BBC bosses are said to be “concerned” and want to know how this information is disclosed.

They are also concerned that the leaks mean Pernice, who quit Strictly in April after nine years, is being vilified by the public.

A member of the corporation told the Mail: ‘We are talking about a confidential internal investigation, but there are now several elements that are coming into the public domain.

“Although this is not a human resources issue, it is an investigation that the BBC is taking seriously.

‘Employers want to know why this is happening. They want to find the leak. If you’re Giovanni, you might be thinking that this is very unfair.

“It also seems silly to me that all this is anti-Giovanni. There is nothing going in his favor at all. It’s all very strange.

The investigation began last month and the result is expected within weeks.

It all started when Abbington revealed to The Sun in January that she had suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after appearing on Strictly last year when she was paired with Pernice.

He also requested video footage of his rehearsals with the Sicilian dancer.

After being offered a contract to return to the series, which begins in September, Abbington asked London-based law firm Carter-Ruck to represent her, along with two other female stars who have appeared on Strictly.

The BBC is currently reviewing nine years of footage of Giovanni’s strictly professional training sessions following allegations of inappropriate behavior by three different dance partners on the show.

That same night, the dancer was seen in a bathrobe while chatting with crew members outside the theater.

The group were seen chatting ahead of Giovanni’s first show in Middlesex on Sunday night.

A close friend, Anton Du Beke, joined the dancer on stage, but was not seen with Giovanni while he was outside the theatre.

Ms Abbington reportedly met with Laura Whitmore and Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh, also former associates of Pernice, to discuss her alleged bad behaviour.

Pernice, 33, responded by hiring rival firm Schillings, which has represented royals including Prince Harry and Meghan, as well as JK Rowling and Ryan Giggs.

He has promised not to be terminated and is cooperating fully with the investigation. In the last fortnight he has begun to collaborate with the BBC. He hopes to be exonerated.

In a statement, the dancer said: “Giovanni is fully committed to clearing his name and defending his reputation against all false and misleading accusations against him.”

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Pernice, who is currently touring the country with Strictly star Anton Du Beke, called allegations about her teaching methods “simply false”.

He wrote: ‘Every week, there are totally false stories about me in the media.

Giovanni left the theater shortly before midnight, accompanied by an assistant.

‘As you know, I have always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour. The latest accusations are simply false.

‘I am cooperating fully with the BBC’s ongoing investigation, which will determine the truth.

“As requested, I have remained silent, but I look forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth.”

As the investigation into Giovanni’s alleged inappropriate behavior continues, the BBC has reportedly brought in two former Met officers to conduct interviews.

And it is understood that they have already interviewed at least one complainant, Sun Has revealed.

The other two can be seen in the coming days as the organization continues to review nine years of footage of Giovanni’s training sessions.

A source told the publication: ‘The BBC is taking this very seriously.

‘Two former Met police officers are conducting all interviews and have been tasked with gathering evidence (including texts and screenshots) which they will present to corporation executives.

“There has been no talk to Giovanni yet.”

MailOnline has contacted Giovanni’s representatives. The BBC chose not to comment when asked for a statement.

Giovanni returned to social media for the first time on Thursday after the BBC confirmed he would not be returning to the show.

The dancer shared a video on the Ballando Instagram account in which he can be seen leading a series of group dance sessions.

Keeping her words to a minimum, she simply added three love heart emojis to the post, proving that she still has a passion for dancing.

The dancer will return to the stage for his show, the Anton and Giovanni Together live tour, on Friday alongside Strictly judge Anton Du Beke.

Their absence from this year’s line-up was finally revealed on Monday when the BBC1 program announced which dancers would be competing.

The big reveal is a routine procedure by show bosses and does not mark the end of the investigation into Giovanni’s behavior.

An insider from the show said: ‘Giovanni’s case is ongoing. The advertisement is distributed when Strictly has finalized the contracts of professionals who can compete.

‘Giovanni’s absence has been known for a few weeks, it will have nothing to do with the 2024 season.

“But the investigation into his alleged irregularities will continue to develop alongside the preparation of the next series.”