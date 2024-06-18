Thirsty England fans drink TWO months’ worth of beer, or 7,500 pints, in two days at a German restaurant, on the pub’s busiest weekend since 2006 (when the Three Lions last played in the city)

Thirsty English fans drank an impressive two months’ worth of beer in two days at a German restaurant, in what was their busiest weekend since 2006.

Around 40,000 Three Lions fans flocked to Gelsenkirchen for the first match of Euro 2024 against Serbia and many celebrated in GE Piazza in the city’s old German town.

It became the unofficial headquarters of England fans, where they drank more than 7,500 pints, some even ‘pre-loading’ local beers at 9am.

On a normal weekend, the restaurant uses two barrels. But when the fans arrived on Saturday, 60 barrels were churned in 36 hours.

Located near the city’s main square, GE Piazza became the ideal venue as fans danced on the tables late into the night for the 1-0 victory over Serbia.

England fans in Gelsenkirchen on Saturday ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match

Fans drink in the official UEFA Nordsternpark Fan Zone during the match on 16 June.

England fans celebrate in Gelsenkirchen, where a bar passed through 60 barrels

speaking to MirrorCoach Umit Yavuz, 43, said his bar had not been this busy since England last played in the city in 2006.

His bar already had its 60th keg, the equivalent of 7,500 beers, even before fans returned from the stadium. This will have brought the bar €50,000 over the two days.

He told the newspaper: “I put on an England shirt to attract the fans. It’s always a popular move.”

His sister Deniz, 38, also runs the bar. She said: ‘The English are a thirsty bunch. You drink beer like we drink water.

It comes after an England fan claimed to have partied so hard he woke up inside the Veltins-Arena.

The shaking fan was still inside the FC Schalke 04 stadium on Monday morning and shared images of him in the upper tier of the empty pitch.

England fans at Heinrich-Konig-Platz in Gelsenkirchen before the UEFA Euro 2024 match

England fans photographed in Gelsenkirchen drinking over the weekend

England fans drank as they gathered in the official UEFA Fan Zone on the Trabrennbahn.

England survived the momentary threat of a Serbian comeback in their Euro 2024 opener when Jude Bellingham’s brilliant first-half header earned Gareth Southgate a crucial victory.

The post has since gone viral and fans were shocked to see how the individual was left stranded on the ground given the enhanced safety measures implemented during the competition.

Speaking to the camera as he walked around an empty stadium, the England fan said: “I’ve just woken up. It’s four in the morning. I’m shaking on the Schalke pitch.”

Temperatures dropped to around 14C in the early hours of Monday morning, and the fan complained about the cold he experienced while wearing a hoodie.

The video shows an empty 62,000-capacity stadium with no hostesses or staff in sight, but the floodlights remain on.

Despite the post being viewed thousands of times on social media platforms, some followers have questioned the authenticity of the post.

One fan asked why he hadn’t been found during the routine search of the facility at the end of the game, stating in X: “How come security didn’t find him?”

Excited England fans at Heinrich-Konig-Platz in Gelsenkirchen

England fans in Gelsenkirchen as the Three Lions triumph over Serbia

And while it was generally a great atmosphere, some football fans from England and Serbia clashed in ugly scenes on the streets of Germany just hours before the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 opener.

Shocking images showed fans covered in blood after violence broke out before England’s first Group C match against Serbia.

German riot police rushed to the scene as football hooliganism made an embarrassing return to the Euros, with police sources telling MailOnline that at least six people were arrested.

There was speculation about which followers were involved in the fierce fights, with reports initially suggesting that the violence was sparked by Serbia’s archrival Albania attacking the Serbs.

However, Gelsenkirchen police have now said that it was English and Serbian fans who were involved in the clashes.