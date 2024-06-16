Theresa May will be rewarded with a life peerage in Rishi Sunak’s dissolution honors joining her predecessor David Cameron in the House of Lords.

Theresa May will be rewarded with a life peerage in Rishi Sunak’s dissolution honors list, joining her predecessor David Cameron in the House of Lords.

The move means the former Prime Minister will remain in parliament despite resigning as an MP ahead of the general election.

May, 67, succeeds Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton in the upper house after becoming the first former prime minister since Margaret Thatcher to become a peer.

Meanwhile, former BBC chairman Richard Sharp, who was Sunak’s boss at Goldman Sachs, has been snubbed by his former employee after the Prime Minister was advised not to formally put his name forward.

Sharp, who was appointed chairman of the corporation under Boris Johnson, had to resign last year after it was revealed he had helped secure a job for Johnson.

The former BBC boss denies the allegations but admits introducing the former Prime Minister’s Canadian cousin to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

However, an official report found that Sharp had not fully disclosed his knowledge of Johnson’s finances, creating the appearance of a conflict of interest.

No 10 had planned to hand him the peerage as a reward for his work as Sunak’s Treasury adviser during Covid, which included helping to create and oversee the business lending scheme. The times reports.

But officials were told the recommendation was unlikely to be approved and advised to keep his name off the list, before passing this information on to the Prime Minister, who accepted the decision.

Sharp is not believed to be up for any further honours, but Sunak is likely to draw up a separate resignation list if he loses the July election.