The wife of Tory minister Chris Philp “cost her former company £1.5m when she poached clients to set up her own company illegally using sensitive data”.

The wife of Conservative minister Chris Philp allegedly cost her former company £1.5 million when she poached clients to set up her own company using confidential data.

Elizabeth Philp is being sued by Dr Marion Gluck, 74, for corporate espionage in the High Court, alleging she made unlawful use of confidential data, including a list of clients.

Philp left London Specialist Pharmacy Limited (LSP) in 2017 to create Roseway Labs, which describes itself as “the UK’s most comprehensive, friendly and accessible compounding pharmacy”.

Gluck claims Philp used confidential information that was not deleted from a work laptop to help set up Roseway Labs.

Philp denies the allegations and is countersuing his former employer.

Conservative minister Chris Philp’s wife, Elizabeth Philp (pictured together in 2010), allegedly cost her former company £1.5 million when she poached clients to set up her own company using confidential data.

Chris Philp during Channel 4 News’ general election law and order debate with Plaid Cymru party leader Rhun ap Iorwerth on Tuesday 18 June

In a letter written to the Crown Prosecution Service obtained by CourtNewsUK, lawyers representing LSP allege a series of offenses under Section 170 of the Data Protection Act and Section 1 of the Computer Misuse Act of 1990.

The material is said to be crucial to the establishment of Philp’s business and the letter notes that Roseway offers “the same or similar products and services” as LSP.

Gluck is a major innovator in providing treatments for hormonal imbalances.

Philp was chief executive of LPS at the time of her departure and the claim document details several instances in which LPS material was emailed to employees, including Philp.

It is further alleged that, along with three other former employees of London Specialist Pharmacy, Philp conspired to steal his former employer’s customer lists for his new company, causing losses of approximately £1.5 million.

Chris Philp appears on Nick Ferrari’s radio show on June 10

Gluck claims the defections contributed to a £1.5m revenue shortfall for LSP as Roseway allegedly poached customers.

He is seeking hundreds of thousands of pounds in compensation for the alleged breaches.

Philp denies the allegations and countersues his former employer, whom he accuses of hacking the website of the company he later founded.

In February, Chris Philp wrote in The Telegraph that he wanted to see a “significant increase” in the number of criminals caught and prosecuted to reverse charging rates that were “still too low”.

He has also required officers to take a “zero tolerance” approach to all crime.