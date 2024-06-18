Rob Burrow’s widow has revealed she is doing “well” as she joins an MND patient’s journey to raise money for a center in his memory.

Lindsey, the wife of the late rugby league star, has given an update on how she is coping with the loss of her husband after he passed away earlier this month following a five-year battle with neuron disease motorboat.

The mother-of-three spoke to the BBC while taking part in a fundraising campaign run by Ian Flat, who is raising money for an MND center in Rob’s memory by attempting to climb seven mountains in the UK in three weeks.

Lindsey told reporters: ‘Yes, I’m fine, fine. The kids keep me busy and are obviously my priority now.”

She added that she is looking forward to “taking care of the children and making sure they are cared for and raised exactly how Rob would want them to be.”

Rob Burrow’s wife Lindsey Burrow and children Jackson, Maya and Macy arrive at Leeds Rhino’s Stadium to lay flowers following Rob’s death.

Flatt was diagnosed with MND in 2019, just two months before Burrow received his diagnosis.

The 58-year-old is looking to raise funds for the new Rob Burrow Center for Motor Neurone Diseases in Leeds, which is currently being built.

Construction is expected to take around a year and the charity remains focused on raising the final £1m of its £6m target to get it up and running.

Flatt, who uses a wheelchair and relies on a ventilator for up to 18 hours a day, previously climbed Snowdon in 2022, completed a 100-mile walk last year and also conquered two marathons.

In his latest challenge, he aims to climb the seven highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales in just three weeks.

He’s already ticked off Whernside in Yorkshire after climbing the summit on Saturday and is attempting to climb Wild Boar Fell in the Yorkshire Dales today.

Flatt will then take on Snowdon on June 21, Pen-y-Fan in Wales on June 25, Ben Chonzie in Scotland on June 29, Skiddaw in the Lake District on July 3 and Roseberry Topping in Yorkshire on July 7 .

So far she has raised £9,095 towards her fundraising target.

Flatt is pictured speaking to journalists on Whernside Mountain in Yorkshire on Saturday.

Flatt is joined by dozens of supporters as he attempts to climb Whernside Mountain in Yorkshire on Saturday.

Two years after his retirement in 2017, Burrow revealed his MND diagnosis and began fundraising and campaigning to raise awareness of the disease and improve care and research.

He led a £6.8 million charity appeal for Leeds Hospitals Charity, where he received care, for a purpose-built care center for people with MND living in and around the city.

His best friend Kevin Sinfield, who played with Rob during his time at Leeds Rhinos, had worked with his former teammate since 2019 to raise awareness of MND and had raised more than £15 million for charities in that time.

After his death, Kevin wrote a heartfelt tribute to his former teammate: “Today was the day I hoped would never come. The world has lost a great man and a wonderful friend to so many people.

‘You fought so bravely to the end and became a beacon of hope and inspiration, not only to the MND community but to all those who saw and heard your story.

‘My love and thoughts are with his beautiful family, Lindsey, Macy, Maya and Jackson, with his lovely parents Geoff and Irene, with his sisters Joanne and Claire and with his wider family and friends.

‘You will continue to inspire me every day. I have lost a dear friend and will never forget the special moments we shared on and off the court. I would always say that you were, pound for pound, the toughest player I ever played with, however, since your diagnosis, you were the toughest, bravest man I have ever met.

‘The last 4 and a half years you showed the world what it was like to live and love and you always did this with the biggest smile on your face.

‘I’ll miss you my little friend. All my love, Kev.

The MND Association, a charity for which Rob and Kevin raised millions of pounds following his diagnosis, also paid tribute.

Prince William meets Rob Burrow to congratulate him for raising awareness of motor neurone disease and awarding him the title of Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in January.

Rob with his wife Lindsey, children Macy, Maya and Jackson and best friend Kevin Sinfield at last year’s Rob Burrow Marathon in Leeds last month.

Former rugby league player Rob Burrow and his wife Lindsey arrive at Windsor Castle to receive his Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) on April 5, 2022.

In a statement it said: “By doing so much, he inspired the support of many people.” On the weekend of the Challenge Cup final in October 2020, fans and supporters donated an incredible £70,000 to the MND Association.

‘Just two months later, former Rob captain Kevin Sinfield CBE took on the first of four incredible challenges to raise more than £7 million for MND charities, including the MND Association.

‘Rob and Kev’s friendship made headlines around the world. Thousands of supporters, not just in the heart of rugby but across the country, donated, took on fundraising challenges and pledged support in tribute to Rob’s bravery.

‘Rob’s contribution to rugby league and MND knowledge was recognized in the 2021 New Year’s Honors List when he was appointed CBE and that same year Rob accepted the role of Patron of the MND Association. Rob was subsequently awarded a CBE in the 2024 New Year’s Honors list.

‘It is a testament to the strength of feeling people have for Rob that support on his behalf has never wavered.

“The MND Association is incredibly grateful to Rob and his family for helping to raise awareness of MND and funds for the Association, by sharing the details of their journey and inspiring so many people both within the MND community and the general public” .