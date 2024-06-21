The widow of late rugby league hero and MND victim Rob Burrow reveals she has recorded messages to play to her children as they grow up.

The widow of former rugby star and motor neurone disease sufferer Rob Burrow has revealed she has recorded messages to play to her children as they grow up.

The Leeds Rhinos star passed away on June 2 surrounded by his family after a five-year battle with MND.

In an emotional video released after his death, Rob urged people not to “waste a moment” of their lives.

Now his widow, Lindsey Burrow, has said he also left private messages for his family, but they are “too raw” to read at this time.

She said in an interview with BBC Breakfast: “I know Rob has left messages there for the children.

“Right now it’s too raw to look through the machine, but there are birthday messages in there, there are messages for the future.”

Lindsey Burrow (left) has said that Rob also left private messages for his family, but they are “too raw” to read at the moment.

Rob Burrow with his wife Lindsey (who ran the half marathon), daughters Macy and Maya, and Kevin Sinfield on May 12.

Former rugby league player Rob Burrow and his wife Lindsey pose for a photograph with his medal after he was awarded his MBE at Windsor Castle in 2022.

Burrow during the Betfred Super League semi-final between Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC at Headingley on September 29, 2017

The father-of-three recorded the messages using a machine that creates text by following eye movements.

Rob and Lindsey married in 2006 after meeting as teenagers and the couple had three children together, Jackson, Maya and Macy.

Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019, just two years after retiring from a 17-season league career.

He won eight Super League titles with Leeds Rhinos but after being diagnosed with the disease, he dedicated himself to raising awareness and funds for the MND community.

Lindsey previously revealed that her husband’s dying wish was for construction to begin on a new specialized center for people suffering from incurable diseases.

Burrow had spearheaded fundraising efforts for the £6.8m purpose-built care center in Leeds.

Construction of the facility was to begin just before his death and went ahead as planned due to Burrow’s wishes.

An earlier statement released by his family said: ‘Rob never accepted that he couldn’t do something. He just found his way to do it better than anyone else.

‘He will continue to inspire us all every day. In a world full of adversity. We must dare to dream.”

Following the 41-year-old’s death earlier this month, tributes poured in from around the world.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, meets with Burrow in January to congratulate him on raising awareness about motor neurone disease.

Rob with his wife Lindsey before the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on May 12

Prince William called Burrow a “legend” who had a “big heart” and his friend Kevin Sinfield, who helped Rob raise £15 million to help fight MND, emotionally said he would miss his “little friend “.

Presenter and former footballer Chris Kamara also posted: ‘What a soldier Rob was. He fought a real battle with MND.

‘Rob raised awareness and funds, despite his condition, for other people to benefit. The impact he leaves will be lasting. RIP Rob, what a hero.

The MND Association said at the time: ‘Our thoughts today are with Rob’s wife Lindsey, his children Macy, Maya and Jackson, his family, friends and the rugby community.

‘Rob, who played number 7 for Leeds Rhinos, lived with this brutal illness in the public eye after deciding to announce his diagnosis shortly before Christmas 2019.

“He took every opportunity to raise awareness about the disease, speaking publicly, conducting media interviews and opening up about his life in two moving BBC documentaries My Year With MND and Rob Burrow: Living With MND.”

The charity called the rugby star a “consistent and passionate advocate” in a moving statement.

The Leeds Rhinos have expressed their “deep sadness” at the news of their former teammate’s death.

The rugby legend spent his entire club career at Leeds and made more than 400 appearances between 2001 and 2017.

Burrow was capped 15 times by England and played five Tests for Great Britain, but was best known as part of the team that won the Super League in 2004.

The rugby star won the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 2014 and 2015, as well as three World Club Challenges and three League Leaders Shields.

He ended the club’s 32-year wait for a title, and was later named Man of the Match in the Rhinos’ achievements in 2007 and 2011.

The tribute posted by the team read: “Rob inspired the entire country with his brave battle against Motor Neurone Disease (MND) since his diagnosis in December 2019.

‘Burrow played his entire career with Leeds Rhinos and won all honors with the club as part of their golden generation.

“A dedicated and hard-working player, his fearless performances made him one of the most respected players in the Rhinos ranks.”

Burrow rose through the ranks of the Leeds club’s Academy to make his debut in 2001.

In 2004, he was part of the Leeds team that ended a 32-year wait to win the Championship with victory in the Grand Final.

It was the first of eight Grand Final wins for Burrow, including winning Man of the Match in the Old Trafford masterpieces of 2007 and 2011. The 2011 match included his stunning try, which is still considered the greatest Grand Final try. Final never scored.

In total, he made 492 appearances for the club, placing him fifth on the club’s all-time appearances list.

