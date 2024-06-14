The Walking Dead’s dog Seven dies and receives a touching tribute from co-star Norman Reedus, who calls him the ‘best TV friend of all time.’

A Belgian shepherd named Seven, who appeared as Dog in the final three seasons of the hit zombie series The Walking Dead, has died.

The TV drama’s official Instagram page broke the news, posting a photo album of the canine and writing, “Rest in peace, Seven.” Best guy on #TWD.’

Dog is the long-time faithful companion of one of the show’s main characters, the taciturn Daryl Dixon, played by Norman Reedus.

Norman shared his heartfelt tribute to Seven on social media, uploading a series of photos of them together to his Insta Stories.

“I’m going to miss you,” the 55-year-old actor wrote, adding a broken heart emoji before concluding: “Best TV friend ever.”

A Belgian shepherd named Seven, who appeared as Dog in the final three seasons of the hit zombie series The Walking Dead, has died; Pictured behind the scenes with Norman Reedus.

Dog was introduced in season nine and became an instant fan favorite, as well as one of the lucky characters to survive until the show’s blood-soaked finale.

The Walking Dead was famous for killing off beloved characters, and viewers often joked on social media that they would “riot” if Dog died.

Dog breaks up with Daryl after being abandoned by Daryl’s love interest, Leah Shaw, who was played by True Blood actress Lynn Collins.

Seven was the first dog Norman worked with, and he raved about the experience during a 2018 interview.

‘I love it. I think he’s the smartest cast member we have,” the Florida-born actor joked while speaking with ComicBook.com.

“The other day we did a scene that ended up being the opposite of what it was supposed to be because the dog just wanted to do something else, and it turned out much better. He’ll probably be the one running the show.

Norman praised Seven and said the experience of acting alongside his furry co-star was “great!” I love it. He loves me too.

In his off-screen life, Norman used to have a rescue cat called Eye In The Dark, who became a social media sensation in his own right.

Dog is the long-time faithful companion of one of the show’s main characters, the taciturn Daryl Dixon, played by Norman.

“I’ll miss you seven,” the 55-year-old actor wrote, adding a broken heart emoji before concluding, “Best TV friend ever.”

Seven was the first dog Norman worked with, and he raved about the experience during a 2018 interview.

When Norman adopted Eye In The Dark from a shelter in Manhattan’s East Village, he was informed that the cat would “never love you.”

Eye In The Dark then “scratched my neck in the taxi on the way back” from the shelter, Norman shared. The last show with Stephen Colbert.

However, Norman’s son Mingus, 24, who he shares with his former supermodel Helena Christensen, apparently took the warning as a challenge.

Mingus, then five years old, “just threw him a basketball and caught it under a trash can until he broke it like a horse, and now he’s this cuddly cat,” Norman explained.

The cat enjoyed years of internet celebrity, including a Twitter fan account, until Mingus announced in March 2022 that Eye In The Dark had died.

Along with Mingus, Norman shares a five-year-old daughter with his longtime love Diane Kruger, who he has been with since 2016.