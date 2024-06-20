THE VERY well-connected ‘poet laureate of horse racing’: how newly single Henry Birtles’ ‘rhymes’ about the sport of kings have earned him royal audiences, fans like Joanna Lumley and a place on Liz Hurley’s arm at Ascot

Poet Henry Birtles was photographed attending Royal Ascot today with his friend Elizabeth Hurley.

Henry, 57, who was friends with Liz’s ex-fiancé, the late Shane Ward, has been close to the actress for years. In 2022, the model shared a photo of the two rolling on the floor in Superman and Superwoman costumes.

The poet, who looked dapper today in a gray tailcoat, pale blue waistcoat and top hat, is believed to be single after splitting from wife Cathy in 2021.

Thanks to his writings, horse lover Henry’s nickname is The Poet of Racing.

Henry, who runs a consultancy firm specializing in horse racing television rights called HBA Media, wants to bring horse racing to a wider audience.

The writer, who prefers to call his creations “rhymes” rather than “poems,” once attended a reception at Buckingham Palace where he met the late Queen Elizabeth II.

This he attempts, partly through his poems, which, according to his website, are “a regular feature of Cheltenham Gold Cup day, where he recites them to the crowd.”

Describing his work, the website adds that Henry “has found a style to capture the heartbeat and humor of the sport” through “his passion for racing.”

He says his “down-to-earth poems in a traditional style” evoke “some of those moments and characters that have defined the sport of racing.”

“If you think poems should make you feel, feel without complications or need for interpretation, Birtles is your man,” he continues.

‘In rhyming verses, his poetry captures the reader’s imagination and effortlessly reflects all the beauty, elegance and excitement of the world of racing, both modern and historic.

‘Although racing is Henry’s main passion, he has also written poems on a wide range of topics including cricket, harvesting, the World Cup, as well as touching odes dedicated to friends and family. There is no subject that this modern bard cannot turn into lyrical and captivating poetry.’

“I would hate to insult great poets and prefer to describe what I write as rhymes,” he said on his website.

Henry Birtles (pictured, left) during a royal reception in 2013 alongside Joanna Lumley (pictured, centre) and the late Queen Elizabeth II (pictured, right)

“There’s nothing all that clever about them, but I think they reflect what racing fans feel about the sport and the memories they have of some of the great horses and racing we’ve had the privilege of witnessing.”

As well as reciting his poems at Cheltenham, Henry regularly receives commissions from hockey clubs and racehorse owners.

And he has appeared on television, on channels such as the BBC, Channel 4 and Dubai Sports Channel.

In 2023, Henry was invited to a reception at Buckingham Palace, held to celebrate contemporary British poetry.

There he was photographed speaking with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In addition to being known for his writing, Henry has made headlines due to his friendship with Liz Hurley.

The photograph of the couple wearing Superman and Superwoman costumes and rolling on the ground generated headlines in early 2022.

In it, he was seen holding hands with Liz, who was wearing nude fishnet stockings along with an orthopedic boot following a foot injury.

The snapshots were uploaded to her Instagram page with the caption “Supergirl vs Superman.” Happy New Year to all.’

This led to some rumors that the pair might be in a relationship, speculation which Henry quickly dismissed and told the Sun what was going on in the photo which had been taken during a recent New Year’s Eve party.

Henry’s friendship with Liz Hurley became the subject of speculation when he posted this photo (taken during a New Year’s Eve party) on social media. The couple says they are just friends.

He said: ‘It was a laugh, okay, it was after midnight. Everyone had too much to drink and we had a Superman vs. Supergirl fight and someone took a picture. “It was quite joyful.”

He added that he and Liz, who he said had been friends for 30 years, had raced horses together several times.

“This is nothing,” he concluded of the situation. “Everything has gone a little wonky.”

Henry’s estranged wife Cathy supported his claims, dismissing claims of an affair between Henry and the British model, describing the pair as “old friends”.

Shortly after the picture went public, Cathy told MailOnline: “There’s nothing going on at all, Liz is an old friend.” That’s all.’

She added: ‘And we’re still married. I have seen the photographs. If you want to know anything else, I suggest you ask him.

Cathy, who shares three children with Henry, said she lived separately from her estranged husband and had resigned two years earlier as a director of their company HBA Media Ltd.

Among some of their friendly outings, Henry and Liz were photographed at the Goodwood Festival in 2022.

The friends seemed relaxed in each other’s company as they strolled around the famous racecourse.

In addition to celebrating together, Henry featured Liz in the video for his poem about England’s 2014 World Cup That Time Again.

That year, actress Joanna Lumley read a poem Henry had been commissioned to write about Royal Ascot.

Speaking about the commission, the poet said: ‘I feel honored that Ascot has given me the commission for “The Great British Drama” and asked me to write a poem.

“It has many highlights that I believe make it one of the greatest sporting events and this I have endeavored to illustrate.”

He poemcalled Royal Ascot, described the event as a “great British drama brilliantly adorned with reams of endless golden thread.”