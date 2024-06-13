The VERY surprising sex secrets of the real-life Bridgerton: Historian reveals the TRUTH about the Regency-era games, from widespread brothels to rampant sexually transmitted diseases

Netflix series Bridgerton returned to its X-rated roots this week with the premiere of the second half of season three, giving viewers a six-minute raunchy romp between actors Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton.

The sex scene was so risqué that lead actress Nicola, who plays the role of Penelope Featherington, revealed that the duo broke the sun lounger they filmed it on.

Having promised viewers the ‘most steamy season yet’, Netflix certainly had its work cut out for it to top the infamous X-rated first season romance between Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page.

Needless to say, Bridgerton has created a rather salacious and extravagant image of Regency-era high society, but how close to historical facts are these scenes of sex and scandal?

A historian is now revealing the truth about sex in the Regency era: Bridgerton returns to screens with a raunchy six-minute sex scene.

The second half of the hit series’ third season premiered on Thursday, complete with a completely nude romp between actors Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton.

Historian and TikTok star Esmé Louise James now answers that question by laying bare the truth about sex during that period, revealing everything from contraception to lingerie.

And far from the perfect Regency antics portrayed in Bridgerton, the reality was, according to Esmé, much less aesthetic, though perhaps even more sexually explicit.

In fact, he says this era was famous for its widespread sexual activity, experimentation, and even risky adventures that led to a rampant rise in often life-threatening sexually transmitted infections.

Here, Esmé lifts the velvet curtain to offer a very candid look at Regency-era sex.

People were not ignorant of sex.

While the Featherington sisters may have been surprised to learn that a man must be “inserted” for a baby to be born, most Regency women would not have been so ignorant about the birds and the bees.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan hold hands on the red carpet this week

The Featherington sisters appear to be more naïve than most Regency women would have been.

Publications such as Aristotle’s Masterpiece (originally published in 1684) were incredibly popular reads and provided the public with a literary form of sexual education.

This book provided everything from explicit descriptions of the human reproductive process to advice on sexual positions believed to improve fertility, all with detailed illustrations to match.

Most importantly, the work was also intentionally titillating: it educated the reader while also providing him with a socially acceptable way to satisfy his sexual desires.

While girls from high-ranking families were often shielded from scandalous conversations to protect their purity, even they were often provided with visual pornography to help them prepare for their wedding night.

They loved obscene novels.

Just as today we enjoy reading Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, people of that era also liked their spicy reads.

Although often circulated clandestinely, erotic literature was prolific. Works such as John Cleland’s Fanny Hill (1749) described a variety of sensual fantasies, including flagellations, lesbian love affairs, orgies, and more. In fact, some of these novels were so daring that they were described as books that could only be read with one hand.

Aristotle’s masterpiece (originally published in 1684) provided the public with a literary form of sexual education.

Works such as John Cleland’s Fanny Hill depict a variety of sensual fantasies.

The women would not have worn underwear.

The most striking omission in the Regency woman’s wardrobe is the lack of drawers or panties.

The women would have been dancing freely at the ball (which explains why Colin had such easy access on that famous carriage ride).

The ‘bloomer’ would not be invented until the mid-19th century. Before this time, women wore shirts and petticoats to protect both their modesty and their outer garment.

That is not to say that the fashion of the time was completely conservative. On the contrary, fashion played an important role in the sexual dynamics of the Regency period.

The most surprising omission in the Regency woman’s wardrobe is the lack of drawers or panties, which explains the carriage scene.

The empire waist, popularized by Josephine Bonaparte, emphasized a woman’s chest and often left little to the imagination. The low necklines and the use of light, often transparent fabrics made the Regency dress a symbol of innocence and seduction.

Accessories such as shawls, gloves and fans were also used to communicate unspoken desires and flirtations.

Brothels were everywhere

Brothels and other forms of sex work were prolific throughout England during this era, infamously known as “the great social evil.”

Brothels catering to the highest members of society were generally run by women in west London, while East End gift houses tended to be run by men.

In the mid-18th century, an estimated 50 percent of London’s brothels were run by women, according to historian Randolph Trumbach.

Brothels were common, as shown in frequent Bridgerton scenes.

Esme has been on the set of Bridgerton, discussing her experience with the cast.

Brothel madams were generally considered to be more tactful in dealing with clients; Frequenting these establishments was something that Lords (and, in some rare cases, Ladies) did regularly, but it was not something that should be talked about in polite society.

STIs were rampant

As expected, the popularity of these establishments and the spread of syphilis were not entirely unrelated.

Sexually transmitted infections were rife during this period in London. Historians Simon Szreter and Kevin Siena have estimated that 1 in 5 Londoners would have had syphilis by the age of 35, and the number who contracted gonorrhea or chlamydia was much higher.

An effective cure for syphilis was not found until the early 20th century, meaning that if one was among the unlucky 20 percent, there was usually no hope of recovery.

With no effective treatment available for smallpox, those affected were often prescribed mercury as treatment (which, thanks to the privileges of science, we know is as harmful as untreated syphilis, if not more so).

The popularity of brothels and the spread of syphilis were not entirely independent.

The ‘condoms designed for gentlemen’ were made ‘of sheep or goat intestine, pickled, scented and eight inches long.

Brothels and other forms of sex work were prolific throughout England during this era, known as “the great social evil.”

From there arose the popular saying: ‘One night with Venus and a lifetime with Mercury’.

Even then it was preached that prevention is better than cure.

Contraception

Not only was there a lack of a cure for STIs, but also preventative methods.

While condoms existed, they were not nearly as accessible, encouraged, or effective as they are in many countries today.

One of the main owners of condoms in Regency London (particularly for sex workers) was Mrs Phillips, who had a shop in Covent Garden.

These “condoms designed for gentlemen” were (I encourage you to hold your stomach) made “of sheep or goat intestine, pickled, scented, eight inches long, delicately modeled in glass molds by the hands of the owner.” “.

While it was certainly better than nothing, the material these condoms were made of meant they were prone to breaking (and certainly weren’t the sexiest addition to licentious adventures).

Condoms made from these ingredients became widely available during the 18th century, sold in bars and pharmacies, theaters and markets. However, they were only available to the middle and upper classes.

What made Ms. Phillips particularly notable is that she primarily served sex workers, catering to the market that no one else was catering to.

