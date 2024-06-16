The unlikely bromance between England icon Terry Butcher and the Serbia manager named after a cartoon mouse!

Terry Butcher remains as patriotic as the day he was covered in blood representing his country in a World Cup qualifier against Sweden in 1989.

Their support for England will be unwavering for Sunday’s Euro 2024 opener against Serbia. But he comes with an unusual affection for the opposition due to his little-known friendship with his coach, Dragan Stojkovic, forged when they worked together in China.

“I’m glad it’s the first game, because if things don’t go well for either team, there’s room for recovery,” Butcher admits. “Dragan is a lovely man, but I know him well enough to understand that England have to be careful.”

Butcher is one of the most iconic football figures of his generation. A colossus captain of Ipswich, Glasgow Rangers and England, he twice came close to World Cup glory, denied first by Diego Maradona’s Hand of God in 1986 and then by Germany in a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out four years later.

He also managed in the top flight in both England and Scotland, but one of his most enjoyable experiences went unnoticed in 2019, when he spent six months at Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F, hired as a defensive coach to help Stojkovic, who was coach . .

Butcher (left) worked with Serbian coach Dragan Stojkovic (second left) in China.

Direct physical opposites: Butcher was an intimidating 6ft 4in centre-half, while Stojkovic was a small, technically talented midfielder nicknamed Piksi after a cartoon mouse.

However, they developed a close bromance despite Butcher’s typical candor upon their first meeting.

“I reminded Dragan that we had met in 1987, when England beat Yugoslavia 4-1 in Belgrade,” smiled Butcher. ‘Looking back, maybe it wasn’t the best initial way to impress your new boss, but he just nodded and said, “I remember you blew us away!”

“We got along well from that moment on and he impressed me as a footballer and as a human being.

‘They put me in a hostel with all the other coaches and younger players, in a small room with no TV or fridge. Dragan had already been there for a few years and had a nice apartment with his wife in the center of the city. Going to dinner there was a real pleasure!

‘We ate delicious Serbian food and watched Premier League football on television.

“He asked me about the players and the tactical evolution in England, and after a couple of beers he explained to me what it had been like for his family to live through the Balkan conflict. You could see his passion for his country.

‘His training sessions were good. Even though he was in his 50s and a little heavyset, he put on his boots, pinged balls and volleyed with incredible precision.

“I think it earned him the respect of the players to be able to show what he wanted from them.

‘My job was to organize the defense, but it was a problem. All clubs spent a lot of money on the best foreign midfielders and forwards. We got Mousa Dembélé from Spurs and all the defenders were Chinese who were not up to par.

‘All the games seemed to be high scoring. I don’t think we kept a clean sheet!

‘My nickname became “Mr. F***ing Hell”, because that’s what I shouted every time we let one in. Even at that, Dragan had one on me. He would also say bad words, but he could do it in Serbian, Chinese or English!

“He was a very docile guy, but he had a tough streak.” He would demand a lot from the players and would try if they came up short.”

In addition to Stojkovic, Butcher became friends with the club’s Japanese fitness trainer, Katsuhito Kinoshi, who is now the Serbian assistant manager. Butcher and ‘Kino’ were regular customers at Guangzhou’s best Italian restaurant and still exchange messages today.

In fact, when Butcher watches today’s game at his home in Suffolk, he will drink a coffee in a small espresso cup that Kino gave him.

‘He showed me the ropes in Guangzhou. When I see Kino alongside Dragan on TV, I’ll toast their health, but I hope they get crushed in the game and qualify after that!’

Although England are heavy favourites, Serbia have an attacking threat from former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.

Butcher also warns Gareth Southgate and his players that Stojkovic will have his country ready.

‘It doesn’t surprise me at all that “Mister”, as we called him, is in the Euro Cup. He was a fabulous player with Red Star Belgrade and Marseille and participated twice in the World Cup.

‘Your players will be attentive to your every word. I see it will be a tough test for England.

‘Dragan will prepare them in a way where he feels England are vulnerable. He won’t park the bus. He will try, for sure.

‘I’m sure the players will also be in Japanese shape thanks to Kino. They will consider England a really good scalp.

International tournaments have changed a lot since Butcher’s England reached the semi-finals of Italia 90.

‘We lived in couples. I was with Chris Woods, Gazza was with Chrissie Waddle. Currently the rooms are individual. I think our boss (Sir Bobby Robson) would have hated that,” he recalls.

Butcher would like Lewis Dunk to start against Serbia as Harey Maguire’s replacement

England have “great talent”, but Butcher has France as a favorite for the European Championship

‘Chrissie sometimes came to our room to rest from Gazza. Within five minutes, Gazza would be knocking on the door looking for something to pinch.

The victory in Belgrade that Butcher was referring to took England to Euro 88. He and Tony Adams had previously caused a ruckus in the tunnel by banging on the corrugated iron and shouting at the top of their lungs. A shell-shocked Yugoslav team conceded four goals in the first 24 minutes.

Harry Kane and company will probably be a little more sophisticated on Sunday night in Gelsenkirchen, but England need a good start after their warm-up loss to Iceland.

“Gareth Southgate has the ability to say some harsh words and I’m sure he did,” says Butcher.

‘Losing defender Harry Maguire is a big blow due to his experience and physical presence. If Lewis Dunk is fit, I’d like to see him start because he’s the closest thing to a replacement.

“The best form of defense for this England team is probably attack. Southgate has some great talent at his disposal, but he wouldn’t see them as favourites.

“France is the obvious choice due to their abundance of top players, but if I were to pick a dark horse it would be Spain. They have a really good team and a definitive way of playing.”